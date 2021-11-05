Bombay Darbar: Giving Back One Bite at a Time

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday of Diwali got a bit more delicious this year thanks to Bombay Darbar, Miami's most mouthwatering Indian restaurant, which not only provided meals at the Diwali at Oasis event in Wynwood, but also made a generous donation benefiting the Homeless Shelters and Chapman Partnership.

Guests at the event, held on November 2nd, not only had a fun and tasty time, but also raised crucial funds for the organization which helps those in need, especially during these challenging times. Hosted by IKIGAIUSA and Brickell Women, this successful Diwali celebration of the year featured a Bollywood dance class led by Pooja Uberoi as well as traditional music by Rajesh Bhandari and Bollywood beats with famed DJ Ravi. Intended for all ages, this family event also gave everyone the chance to dress up in traditional, festive attire while enjoying cultural music and dance performances, as well as henna art and raffles.

Giving back is nothing new for Bombay Darbar, which in addition to serving up the most palatable Indian plates in the United States, also pays it forward by donating money to the Lotus House in order to help families with back-to-school supplies. They might be known for their gourmet grub with authentic and innovative cultural twists, but Bombay Darbar is truly recognized for their ongoing goodwill. That's because they believe in bringing guests together over fine fare with an authenticity which will make you feel like you are in Mumbai, while also serving their community whenever they can.

Their extensive plant-based menu, including many vegan and vegetarian dishes, ensures that there is something delicious for everyone. With the best Masala in Miami, plus their popular Bollywood Night where guests can enjoy a glam evening of delectable decadence, as well as Sunday Brunch currently being offered at their Las Olas hot spot, Bombay Darbar continues to serve up the most indulgent Indian cuisine outside of India. The secret to their success? The love they put into each dish, as well as their community.

