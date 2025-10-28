BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® and E1 Series Celebrate U.S. Debut and 2025 Season Finale In Miami

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE encourages sports and cocktail enthusiasts to 'Step Into The Blue' along Miami's coastline for the thrilling 2025 season finale of the E1 Series, the world's first all-electric raceboat Championship.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® is hitting the shores of Miami for the E1 Championship season finale as part of the brand's continued partnership with the series. The E1 Miami GP, the last race of the 2025 season of the world's first all-electric raceboat Championship, visits Miami Seaplane Base on November 7-8.

As E1 travels to iconic locations around the world, including Monaco, Dubrovnik, and London, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, the Official Gin Partner has joined the journey and built momentum for the first race on U.S. waters, where spectators will toast with the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Sparkling Lemon, the official cocktail of E1.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, also the Official Partner of Team Brady - led by seven-times Super Bowl Champion and global super star, Tom Brady - will be at the heart of the action as E1 delivers serious star power to the 2025 season finale that promises a spectacle like no other.

Highlighting BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin's newest brand platform, Step Into The Blue, an ode to the brand's iconic blue bottle and a celebration of the world's most breathtaking natural blues, the E1 Series partnership takes on new meaning this November against the stunning backdrop of Miami's coastline. For Miami's race in particular, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has also collaborated with Team Miami, led by Marc Anthony, on a special edition E1 Racebird—customized in the brand's iconic blue branding —with matching race suits and helmets worn by both pilots. Along the sun-soaked waterfront, Team Brady and Team Miami, as well as other teams helmed by Steve Aoki, LeBron James, Didier Drogba, Virat Kohli, Rafa Nadal, and Will Smith, will compete for the coveted Championship title of Champions of the Water, while another honor, the Blue Impact Championship, will recognize a different kind of champion.

Presented by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, the E1 Blue Impact Championship recognizes the E1 team who has made the most meaningful strides to protect and regenerate the waters they race on throughout the competition. Previous initiatives for the Blue Impact Championship have included activities like Team Westbrook's partnership with Run Blue to tackle the global water crisis, Team Rafas's Protect Posidonia initiative , and Team Brady's Race for Change program. This year's efforts will be evaluated, and the winning team will be announced this December at the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand home in Laverstoke, England, a distillery whose design was rated "Outstanding" by BREEAM, and whose waste is either recycled or converted into energy.

"E1 represents everything that excites us at BOMBAY SAPPHIRE — innovation, connection, and a shared passion for nature's natural blues. This partnership allows us to bring our Step Into The Blue campaign to life on a global stage, from Lake Maggiore to London to Miami." said Natasha Curtin, Global VP, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE. "It's about those exhilarating, multisensory moments — the rush of the race, the sparkle of a BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Sparkling Lemon in hand, the breathtaking blue horizon — that remind us to step into the beauty around us. As the E1 RaceBirds take to the waters of Miami for the 2025 season finale, we're celebrating the culmination of a thrilling year for the brand and our pioneering partnership with E1— and what better backdrop to close out than Miami's iconic skyline."

Rodi Basso, Founder and CEO of E1 added, "Bringing E1 to Miami marks a defining moment in our history. This city's energy—its connection to the ocean, sport, and culture—perfectly captures the excitement of seeing the E1 RaceBirds compete on U.S. waters for the very first time. E1 and BOMBAY SAPPHIRE share a commitment to innovation and creating unique experiences. Together, we are celebrating this moment in style, inspiring people, showcasing the thrill of electric racing, and what is possible when purpose and entertainment meet performance."

In the lead up to the finale, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and E1 are also bringing the excitement of the Championship to the streets of Miami with immersive brand activations throughout the city:

Sip the Sparkling Lemon – Enjoy the official cocktail of the E1 Series, the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Sparkling Lemon—an effervescent mix of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, fresh lemonade, and club soda—at hotspots around Miami.

– Enjoy the official cocktail of the E1 Series, the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Sparkling Lemon—an effervescent mix of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, fresh lemonade, and club soda—at hotspots around Miami. Race the Waves – Experience E1 Racebird Lite activations at Fontainebleau, Loews Miami Beach, Nautilus, and Joia Beach, where guests can pilot remote-controlled raceboats through custom pool mini-courses.

– Experience E1 Racebird Lite activations at Fontainebleau, Loews Miami Beach, Nautilus, and Joia Beach, where guests can pilot remote-controlled raceboats through custom pool mini-courses. Arrive in Style – For those arriving at Miami International Airport (MIA), be sure to check-out the unmissable multi-sensory activation in Terminal D - complete with an official E1 Racebird, E1 Racebird simulator and BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Sparkling Lemon bespoke bar.

– For those arriving at Miami International Airport (MIA), be sure to check-out the unmissable multi-sensory activation in Terminal D - complete with an official E1 Racebird, E1 Racebird simulator and BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Sparkling Lemon bespoke bar. Spot the Icon – Eagle-eyed fans can look out for the bespoke BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Team Miami Racebird, led by global music icon Marc Anthony. Created exclusively for the city's finale, the striking livery features the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distinct Pantone blue, paying homage to Miami's unmistakable energy.

For an even more intimate experience, tickets to the E1 Series' exclusive hospitality Ocean Club offer the ultimate luxury viewing spot—complete with Sparkling Lemon cocktails and a buzzing social atmosphere. Tickets are available in the lead up to the E1 Miami GP on Tixr.com and guests can choose from two-day passes for full access to qualifying and finals, or single-day passes to catch your favourite race moments.

The Championship is available to watch through the E1 YouTube channel, CBS Sports Network and a host of leading international broadcasters, bringing the innovative racing championship to millions more fans across the world, with the official E1 signature cocktail, the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Sparkling Lemon, in hand.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Sparkling Lemon

1 ½ oz BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin

3 oz Lemonade

3 oz Club Soda

Fresh Lemon

Method: Build in balloon glass full of ice then garnish with a lemon twist from a fresh lemon.

For more information on the partnership and upcoming race events, visit www.bombaysapphire.com/us/en/ or follow @BombaySapphire.

About BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®

Based on a recipe that dates back to 1761, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is crafted using a unique blend of 10 hand-selected botanicals from sustainably certified suppliers from around the world. We distill our gin at Laverstoke Mill in the south of England and it's here that our signature vapour infusion process gently extracts the botanicals' natural flavours, creating the vibrant and versatile taste that BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is known for. When it opened its doors in 2014, our distillery's design was awarded "Outstanding" by BREEAM®, one of the world's leading environmental assessments for buildings, and in 2023, it achieved Wildlife Habitat Council certification, recognizing our efforts to support local wildlife and biodiversity.

This year BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is putting its iconic blue bottle front and centre with the launch of its new brand platform 'Step Into The Blue'. The global campaign invites people to immerse themselves in a beautiful, blue world, and celebrates the brand's role in bringing the beauty of the moment to life.

The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand has been part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda for more than 25 years. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About the UIM E1 World Championship

E1 is the world's first and only all-electric raceboat championship sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), the international governing body for powerboating activities. The UIM E1 World Championship was established to create a new, exciting and competitive on-water racing Championship using electric technologies to focus efforts on innovations that help protect and restore our urban waters and coastal areas.

The Championship sees teams featuring both a male and female pilot. Racing on the water in iconic cities around the world including Jeddah, Doha, Monaco, and Miami, teams are owned by some of the biggest names on the planet. These already include LeBron James, Will Smith, Marc Anthony and Steve Aoki from the world of entertainment, Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady, Virat Kohli and Didier Drogba from the world of sport and Marcelo Claure from the world of business.

E1 pilots navigate tight and technical circuits behind the wheel of the electric E1 RaceBirds. For the latest news and updates, follow us at @E1Series on Facebook , X and Instagram . #ChampionsOfTheWater

