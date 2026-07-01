BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® IS THE ULTIMATE 'SOMETHING BLUE BEFORE I DO' FOR SUMMER WEDDING SEASON

Beyond reimagining "something blue" through its iconic sapphire blue bottle, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is celebrating wedding season by spotlighting two cocktails that have become favorites among couples for every occasion leading up to — and including — the big day. Currently at the center of this year's biggest wedding conversation is the French Blonde, a chic, grapefruit-forward serve made with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin, ST-GERMAIN® Elderflower Liqueur, MARTINI® Vermouth, fresh grapefruit juice, and lemon bitters. Beloved for its delicate balance of bright citrus and soft floral notes, the cocktail has become a go-to choice for engagement parties, bridal showers, wedding weekends, and celebratory gatherings alike.

For couples looking to raise a glass in signature style, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is also spotlighting the Sapphire 75, a vibrant take on the classic French 75 made with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin, MARTINI® Prosecco, fresh lemon juice, and blue spirulina, giving the cocktail its signature sapphire blue hue. Bright and celebratory, and served in a flute glass, it's a fresh take on one of wedding season's most cherished traditions.

"The tradition of 'something blue' feels like a natural connection for BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and our iconic sapphire-blue bottle," said Tara King, Senior Director, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE. "Whether it's a French Blonde shared at a bridal shower, a Sapphire 75 raised on the wedding day, or a toast among friends and family, we're honored to be part of these incredibly precious moments."

Inspired by wedding season celebrations, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has partnered with Cocktail Courier and Little Words Project® to launch the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE French Blonde Cocktail Kit, featuring everything needed to recreate the elegant, blush-hued serve. Complete with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin, premium ingredients, and glassware, the kit is the perfect gift ahead of 'I do' moments, from bachelorette weekends and bridal showers to celebrations inspired by this summer's biggest love stories, and is currently available for order all summer long, while supplies last.

French Blonde

1 oz BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin

3/4 oz ST‑GERMAIN® Elderflower Liqueur

1/2 oz MARTINI® Vermouth (or aperitif wine)

1 1/2 oz fresh strained grapefruit juice

1 dash of lemon bitters

Grapefruit twist for garnish (optional)

Method: In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin, ST-GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur, MARTINI Vermouth, grapefruit juice and a dash of lemon bitters. Shake well. Strain into your coupe glass. Garnish with a grapefruit twist (optional).

Sapphire 75

2 oz BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin

3 oz MARTINI® Prosecco

½ oz freshly squeezed lemon juice

¼ oz sugar syrup

Lemon twist to garnish

Method: Shake all of the ingredients (except Prosecco) briefly with cubed ice for around 10 seconds. Fine strain the mixture into a chilled, straight sided wine glass including 3 oz of Prosecco.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE French Blonde Cocktail Kit ($95.99)

1 x BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin 375ml Bottle

1 x ST-GERMAIN® Elderflower Liqueur 200ml Bottle

1 x MARTINI® Vermouth 375ml Bottle

2 x Grapefruit Juice 7.2oz Cans

1 x Black Lemon Bitters Bottle

1 x Dehydrated Grapefruit Wheels Bag

2 x BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Coupe Glasses

2 x Jewel Glass Charms

2 x Little Words Project ® x BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Exclusive Friendship Bracelets

x BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Exclusive Friendship Bracelets 1 x Recipe Card

For further information, please contact Ben King [email protected].

About BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®

Based on a recipe that dates back to 1761, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is crafted using a unique blend of 10 hand-selected botanicals from sustainably certified suppliers from around the world. We distill our gin at Laverstoke Mill in the south of England and it's here that our signature vapour infusion process gently extracts the botanicals' natural flavours, creating the vibrant and versatile taste that BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is known for. When it opened its doors in 2014, our distillery's design was awarded "Outstanding" by BREEAM®, one of the world's leading environmental assessments for buildings, and in 2023, it achieved Wildlife Habitat Council certification, recognizing our efforts to support local wildlife and biodiversity.

This year BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is putting its iconic blue bottle front and centre with the launch of its new brand platform 'Step Into The Blue'. The global campaign invites people to immerse themselves in a beautiful, blue world, and celebrates the brand's role in bringing the beauty of the moment to life.

The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand has been part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda for more than 25 years. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

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