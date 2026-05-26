E1 AND BOMBAY SAPPHIRE IGNITE IBIZA: BOMBAY SAPPHIRE UNVEIL NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH DJ ICON STEVE AOKI'S E1 RACING TEAM

Hot off the heels of the E1 race in Lake Como, Italy, the thrill of electric E1 RaceBirds come to the blue waters of the Balearics, as BOMBAY SAPPHIRE unveils new E1 Team Sponsorship with Aoki Racing Team, owned by DJ Megastar and Ibizan mainstay Steve Aoki

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® marks its second year as the Official Gin Partner of the UIM E1 World Championship – the world's first all-electric raceboat Championship – with a global series of multisensorial moments in 2026, anchored in the brand's Step into The Blue platform. Leading the charge this May is a partnership showcase event taking place in the global cultural hotspot of Ibiza, against the backdrop of the island's iconic Mediterranean blues.

Courtesy of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Courtesy of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE also adds even more star power to the waters, with the announcement of its new partnership with Aoki Racing Team, owned by global DJ icon Steve Aoki, who is no stranger to the Ibizan club scene. Known for his high-energy performances and commitment to protecting the world's blue waters, Aoki embodies the spirit of innovation and purpose at the heart of the E1 Championship.

Aoki Racing Team owner, Steve Aoki, comments: "I'm incredibly excited to have BOMBAY SAPPHIRE as our new global partner on E1 Aoki Racing Team, as they embody so much of what this sport means to me – pushing boundaries, blending innovation with creativity, and championing a future where technology and sustainability work hand in hand. Not to mention, my favorite color is blue! I can't think of a better place to kick off this partnership than Ibiza, a place that inspires me every time I'm there. And this is just the beginning – watch this space for more to come from us, as we build momentum from Ibiza, all the way to the season finale later this year."

Together, Bombay Sapphire and E1 continue to redefine modern luxury by fusing entertainment, pioneering electric racing, and sustainability. The E1 Ibiza Showrun 2026 presented by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE will bring a taste of the sport to the Balearics, as two E1 RaceBirds – one in the iconic BOMBAY SAPPHIRE blue livery, and one yet to be revealed one-off custom E1 livery – appear on the island for the very first time. This follows on from the E1 London Showrun 2025 presented by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, which took place on the Thames last July, as a celebration of the inaugural year of partnership.

For many of the Championship's top pilots, the Balearic stop carries personal significance – including Spanish racers Dani Clos of Steve Aoki's Team Aoki, Tara Pacheco of team Drogba Global Africa, Lucas Ordóñez of Angola Westbrook Racing and Cris Lazzaraga of Team Rafa, backed by global tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

Hosted in a world‑renowned destination embodying glamour, the spectacle will be perfectly paired with a beautifully chilled BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Sparkling Lemon – the official cocktail of the E1 World Championship – as the hues of the Mediterranean Sea and sky mirror the shimmering blue of the iconic Bombay Sapphire bottle.

"Connection, innovation and a deep respect for nature's awe-inspiring blues sit at the heart of the partnership between Bombay Sapphire and E1," said Natasha Curtin, Global Vice President of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®. "Together, we create immersive moments that bring these shared values to life. After giving London a glimpse of the future with the E1 RaceBirds appearing on the Thames in 2025, we're now raising the bar even further on the Mediterranean waters beside Ibiza Old Town. This one-of-a-kind E1 Ibiza Showrun presented by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is a powerful expression of our global platform, Step Into The Blue. Set in one of the world's most culturally influential destinations, as Europe steps into summer, Ibiza offers the perfect stage to celebrate pioneering electric racing, sustainability and the beauty of the moment."

Jamie Copas, Chief Executive Officer, E1, said: "Spain has one of the most passionate sporting cultures and has embraced E1 with extraordinary enthusiasm. Bringing the E1 Ibiza Showrun to these iconic shores in partnership with Bombay Sapphire is a moment of real pride."

The upcoming E1 Ibiza Showrun 2026 presented by Bombay Sapphire follows recent activity in the lively heart of Milan Design Week, where BOMBAY SAPPHIRE turned the Milanese capital blue for Milan Design Week, with an E1 exhibition centered around innovation, design and the iconic Italian occasion of the Aperitivo. This set the stage for the E1 Lake Como GP 2026 presented at Villa d'Este in Italy, the opening round of the European leg on E1's calendar, which took place across 24th and 25th April. Following the E1 Ibiza Showcase 2026 presented by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, the European Championship leg continues in Dubrovnik (13th June) and Monaco (18th July) before heading to Africa after a short summer break.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

For more information on the partnership and upcoming race events, visit follow @BombaySapphire.

For further information, please contact the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE global press office at Ogilvy; [email protected]

About BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®

Based on a recipe that dates back to 1761, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is crafted using a unique blend of 10 hand-selected botanicals from sustainably certified suppliers from around the world. We distill our gin at Laverstoke Mill in the south of England and it's here that our signature vapor infusion process gently extracts the botanicals' natural flavors, creating the vibrant and versatile taste that BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is known for. When it opened its doors in 2014, our distillery's design was awarded "Outstanding" by BREEAM®, one of the world's leading environmental assessments for buildings, and in 2023, it achieved Wildlife Habitat Council certification, recognizing our efforts to support local wildlife and biodiversity.

Through the global brand platform "Step Into The Blue", BOMBAY SAPPHIRE places its iconic blue bottle front and center. Step Into The Blue invites people to immerse themselves in a beautiful, blue world, and celebrates the brand's role in bringing the beauty of the moment to life.

The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand has been part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda for more than 25 years. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

bombaysapphire.com

@bombaysapphire

@bombaysapphireuk

ENJOY BOMBAY SAPPHIRE RESPONSIBLY

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE IS A TRADEMARK

About the UIM E1 World Championship

E1 is the world's first and only all-electric raceboat championship sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), the international governing body for powerboating activities.

The UIM E1 World Championship was established to create a new, exciting and competitive on-water racing Championship using electric technologies to focus efforts on innovations that help protect and restore our urban waters and coastal areas.

The Championship sees teams featuring both a male and female pilot. Racing on the water in iconic cities around the world including Jeddah, Lake Como, Monaco, Lagos and Miami, teams are owned by some of the biggest names on the planet. These already include LeBron James, Will Smith, Marc Anthony and Steve Aoki from the world of entertainment, Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady, Virat Kohli, Thibaut Courtois, Kyle Kuzma and Didier Drogba from the world of sport.

E1 pilots navigate tight and technical circuits behind the wheel of the electric E1 RaceBirds. For the latest news and updates, follow us at @E1Series on Tik Tok, Facebook, X and Instagram. #ChampionsOfTheWater

www.e1series.com

SOURCE BOMBAY SAPPHIRE