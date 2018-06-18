Bombay Sour Hires Online Video Pioneer as Chief Content Officer to Build a Programming Strategy for Its Mobile-First Premium Entertainment Platform

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain-based entertainment start-up Bombay Sour strengthens its leadership team with the addition of Steve Carey as Chief Content Officer.

"Steve's vast experience of creating digital-first programming for Millennials and Gen Z will be key to our success," said Piotr Kocel, founder and CEO, Bombay Sour.

Bombay Sour Mobile-first entertainment platform built on the blockchain.

Steve Carey has over 18 years' experience in the setup and creative development of video production and syndication businesses within digital media. Co-founder of Diagonal View, one of Europe's largest original content production & audience development studios which was acquired by Sky in March 2017, Steve has also held senior positions at Vice Media and sports technology group Deltatre.

Steve Carey added: "With the way viewing habits continue to evolve among Millennials and Generation Z, it's an incredibly exciting time to be involved with a project like this. We see the Blockchain holding massive potential for enabling users to co-create unique and compelling IP in which they have an active stake."

About the company:

Bombay Sour (https://www.bombaysour.com) is building a mobile entertainment platform for Gen Z and Millennials called \\Zest. It uses the blockchain to share IP rights with its subscribers engaging its audience to become co-creators of curated premium content. Its high-end content is further personalized through context-based recommendations using deep learning algorithms. The launch of the service is scheduled for the second quarter of 2019. \\Zest will be initially rolled in the U.S., Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Poland.

Press and media inquiries:

Jette Kaiser

Head of Marketing and PR

P: +1 (323) 319-4770

E: PR@bombaysour.com

Related Images

bombay-sours-zest-platform.jpeg

Bombay Sour's //Zest platform

Mobile-first entertainment platform built on the blockchain.

steve-carey-chief-content-officer.png

Steve Carey, Chief Content Officer at Bombay Sour

piotr-kocel-founder-and-ceo-at.jpg

Piotr Kocel, Founder and CEO at Bombay Sour

Related Links

www.bombaysour.com

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwZXVhFu1pQ

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bombay-sour-hires-online-video-pioneer-as-chief-content-officer-to-build-a-programming-strategy-for-its-mobile-first-premium-entertainment-platform-300667703.html

SOURCE Bombay Sour

Related Links

https://www.bombaysour.com

