Bomber Jackets: The Painted Jacket Art of World War II

News provided by

John Slemp Photography

02 Nov, 2023, 08:14 ET

Immersive Exhibit Based on John Slemp's Book Bomber Boys

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new immersive exhibition based on John Slemp's book, Bomber Boys – WWII Flight Jacket Art is opening on November 18. The Military Aviation Museum is honored to host this exhibit, and to celebrate these artistic masterpieces from the war years. Slemp's photography of both airmen and jackets will be larger than life at over six feet tall. With every brush stroke visible, viewers will have the opportunity to stand back and take in the whole jacket before zeroing in to admire the details of these wartime masterpieces.

Continue Reading
Opening Nov 18, at the Military Aviation Museum a new immersive exhibit celebrating the artistic masterpieces known as the Bomber Jacket that tell the stories of the WWII airmen. Based on the book Bomber Boys - WWII Flight Jacket Art by photographer John Slemp.
Opening Nov 18, at the Military Aviation Museum a new immersive exhibit celebrating the artistic masterpieces known as the Bomber Jacket that tell the stories of the WWII airmen. Based on the book Bomber Boys - WWII Flight Jacket Art by photographer John Slemp.

The Legendary Type A-2 Flying Jacket has become an icon of World War II. Widely personalized by aircrews, and known colloquially as The Bomber Jacket, each and every A-2 that survives has a story to tell us about WWII. Photographer John Slemp has done more to catalog these stories than perhaps anyone else. He has sought to catalog those which have survived, traveling the nation, visiting museums and attics alike. Several of his remarkable images are being assembled for the first time ever, as a Museum exhibit.

Joining a selection of images from Slemp's book will be a few real, customized jackets from the museum's own collection including a jacket worn by Staff Sergeant Laffetti "Pete" Trace (1922-1990), a B-17 Gunner with the 748th Bomb Squadron, 457th Bomb Group – part of the Mighty Eighth Air Force that brought the war to the German doorstep with their strategic bombing campaign. His jacket bears markings for 34 of the 36 missions he is known to have flown – the last of which hit the U-Boat pens in Bremen on March 11th, 1945.

Tickets are available now for opening festivities which will include a live painting of a reproduction jacket by noted artist Chad Hill, presentation by Slemp, and a possible appearance by WWII P51 Pilot Paul Crawford, who is honored in the exhibit.  

On display in the Prescott Family Trust Gallery through 2024, the exhibition was curated by Zack Baughman and Richard Mallory Allnutt.  Design by Chad Hill and photography by John Slemp. Bomber Boys – WWII Flight Jacket Art is a 12" x 12", 398-page coffee table book showcasing over 100 A-2 jackets from all theaters of WWII.  A winner of several prestigious design awards and over 50 five-star reviews, the book is a must have for any WWII devotee.

SOURCE John Slemp Photography

Also from this source

Photographic Book on Bomber Jackets a must have for WWII Devotees

Photographic Book on Bomber Jackets a must have for WWII Devotees

The perfect Christmas gift for your WWII devotee is award-winning photographer, John Slemp's new book Bomber Boys – WWII Flight Jacket Art. This is...
Bomber Boys: Award Winning Book to be the Basis of Military Aviation Museum Exhibition

Bomber Boys: Award Winning Book to be the Basis of Military Aviation Museum Exhibition

Winner of several prestigious design awards including the Indigo and the Graphis Design Competition, Bomber Boys – WWII Flight Jacket Art will be the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Books

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.