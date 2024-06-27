Bombi Launches New Bēbee V2 Lightweight Stroller

Eco-friendly Bēbee V2 maximizes comfort and durability at an affordable price

JOHNSTON, R.I., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bombi , maker of the award-winning and eco-friendly Bēbee lightweight stroller, is launching the new Bēbee V2 . This upgraded model has lightweight convenience, luxury features and one of the most reasonable price tags in the industry.

Bombi Bebee V2 Lightweight Stroller

Selling for just $199 (with free shipping and free returns), the Bēbee V2 features a simple one-hand ambidextrous fold, oversized canopy, expanded storage, more rugged wheels, and an included parent cup holder. The stroller is available in nine nature inspired colorways, including 3 limited edition summer styles. With Bombi's car seat adapter accessory, the Bēbee V2 is compatible with most major car seat brands allowing consumers to use one stroller from birth to 50lbs.

"We have such an engaged, loyal customer base and are grateful for the invaluable feedback they've given us on our first Bēbee over the past few years. We listened and we've responded with the best Bēbee yet," said Kelsey Nolan, co-founder and CMO of Bombi. "There is nothing on the market at this price point that can match the V2 in performance, functionality or style."

How did we glow-up our original Bēbee for the V2?

More upright seat with a new no rethread harness

2x more padding in seat

Larger seat with taller canopy (2" taller)

Upgraded, road-ready wheels

New ambidextrous fold and improved ergonomic, one-hand fold button

Sturdier cup holder

Streamlined design aesthetic

All these amazing features and upgrades plus zero single-use plastics in their packaging, and fabrics made from at least 50% recycled materials (saving landfills over 40 recycled bottles per stroller + carry bag). Not to mention for every stroller purchased one tree is planted, so Bombi is good for Mother Earth and on-the-go parents.

The Bēbee V2 Lightweight Stroller is available for delivery to your door at bombigear.com .

About Bombi: Bombi ® founded in 2021, is headquartered in Johnston, Rhode Island, and was created by a team of design and product experts to offer rad parents equally rad products that are built to last, affordable, and better for the planet. Bombi has hundreds of 5-star reviews from their "hive" and multiple industry awards, including the National Parenting Product Award, Independent Innovation's Stroller Product of the Year, and the Eco Excellence Award. More at www.bombigear.com.

