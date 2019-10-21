Bombshells' 7th Houston Area Location "Opening Day" Tuesday in Katy

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for both the start of the baseball championship and the professional basketball season, with college and pro football well underway, Bombshells Restaurant & Bar announced "Opening Day" on Tuesday, October 22nd, of a new location in the west Houston suburb of Katy.

The new Bombshells at 20516 Katy Freeway is a subsidiary of locally based RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK).

"We want Bombshells to be the ultimate experience in Katy for social dining, sports viewing, music, food and fun for all ages," said David Simmons, Director of Restaurant Operations.

Military-themed Bombshells is a next-generation sports bar, appealing to social diners – a wide multi-generational, multi-cultural audience, from millennials to baby boomers on up, interested in sports and going out with friends, families or on dates.

Bombshells features an extensive menu, scratch kitchen, full bars with premium brands, and a wide variety of beers. The restaurants are open 11AM to 2AM for lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night. Guests are encouraged to stay and hang out.

Outside, locations resemble aircraft hangars. Inside, they are filled with military memorabilia, such as aircraft wings over the bar. Bombshells Katy features about 8,200 square feet inside; about 2,400 square feet outside on the patio; more than 100 hi-def TVs; multiple USB charging stations; fast and free Wi-Fi; seating in excess of 400; and abundant parking.

Veterans and active service members of the U.S. Armed Forces receive a 20% discount on meals and soft drinks every day and eat for free on Veteran's Day. Bombshells is community friendly and community involved, often supporting local children's sports teams.

Bombshells Katy is part of a plan to expand the chain's profile in the Houston area. The fourth and fifth area locations opened in Pearland and on I-10 East in 2018, the sixth in Tomball in March 2019, and the eighth is expected to open soon on US 59 in southwest Houston. Two existing locations are in Dallas and Austin.

The concept was originated by Travis Reese, EVP of parent RCI. His grandfather piloted more than 100 missions in the Berlin Airlift following World War II. Travis envisioned a place reflecting a respect for military and veterans past and present. Bombshells Girls waitresses bring to life timeless WW II era pin-up girls from calendars, posters and paintings on military aircraft.

Bombshells was named to Restaurant Business magazine's 2018 "The Future 50" list of fastest-growing concepts in the country with annualized sales between $25 million and $50 million. For more information, visit www.4bombshells.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in this press release, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing a restaurant and bar, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) our ability to maintain compliance with the filing requirements of the SEC and the Nasdaq Stock Market, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of restaurants and bars, competition and dependence on key personnel. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

