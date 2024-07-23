BoMont Group appoints Geoff Hatfield as its new CEO and President

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BoMont Group, a prominent insurance brokerage and consulting firm headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is pleased to announce the appointment of Geoff Hatfield as its new Chief Executive Officer and President. Mr. Hatfield brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the insurance industry, positioning him to lead BoMont Group towards an ambitious future.

Geoff Hatfield, BoMont Group CEO and President

Geoff Hatfield, a seasoned executive with a career spanning over two decades, has held significant growth leadership roles at three of the top insurance brokerage companies in the world, Aon, Gallagher, and most recently, HUB International, delivering transformational results. His expertise in accelerating organic growth, optimizing operational efficiencies, driving innovation, and scaling leading practices aligns perfectly with BoMont's strategic objectives.

As the new CEO and President of BoMont Group, Geoff Hatfield will

Oversee the expansion of existing industry verticals, as well as the exploration of new specialties and income streams.

Leverage his extensive network and market relationships to recruit top brokerage practice leaders, consultants, and high-performing production talent.

Drive innovation and the implementation of advanced tools and technologies to support client retention and attraction efforts.

Accelerate BoMont 's brokerage strategies, creating a global presence through the insurance marketplace.

Rollins Montgomery, Chairman of the Board of BoMont Group and CEO of Montgomery Entities, stated: "Geoff is a remarkable addition to our leadership team. His track record of exceeding growth targets, as well as his innovative approach to business development, are exactly what BoMont Group needs to achieve our goals. Geoff's collaborative and visionary leadership style will undoubtedly foster a culture of innovation, teamwork, and excellence, propelling BoMont to unprecedented success."

Geoff Hatfield commented on his appointment: "I am thrilled to be joining BoMont Group at this pivotal moment in its history and leading this dynamic team. The opportunity to partner with Rollins, an extraordinarily successful entrepreneur and respected leader in the family office space, to realize his and BoMont co-founder Don Boatright's vision is an incredible opportunity for me and my family. I was immediately drawn to Rollins and Don's vision, which originates from BoMont's inception as a solution to unmet needs by large insurance brokers, as well as the ongoing transactional and reactive client experience. BoMont's commitment to excellence and people-first culture resonates deeply with my own professional values. I am excited to leverage my expertise and collaborate closely with the amazing professionals at BoMont to drive growth, innovation, and exceptional client service.

About BoMont Group

BoMont Group, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a full-service insurance brokerage and consulting firm that specializes in commercial insurance, risk management, claims, and loss control. BoMont assists organizations to leverage risk management as a competitive advantage. The firm distinguishes itself in the industry by focusing on individual account underwriting and capitalizing on clients' unique risk profiles to maximize their risk management investments. BoMont Group is committed to providing a superior client experience through innovative service solutions.

