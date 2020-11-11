BOMSHBEE Announces Sloane Champagne Flutes Set of 4 Included in FabFitFun Winter Box

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BOMSHBEE announces that its Sloane Champagne Flutes Set of 4 will be included in this season's FabFitFun Winter box, available now. Every FabFitFun Box includes a curation of full-size products across beauty, fashion, fitness, home, tech, DIY and more. BOMSHBEE's unique champagne flute is suitable for all celebrations. The design focuses on the slanted opening of the glass that makes for effortless sipping while looking classy.



"It has been a huge honor to be able to partner with FabFitFun for their winter box curation," says Anthony Lau, BOMSHBEE Co-Founder. "There is no better way to celebrate by having Bomshbee's Sloane champagne flutes completing your table for this holiday's celebrations — cheers away!"



Lau says that from each individual product to its packaging, the penchant for detail is always reflected in a FabFitFun box — and the company is likeminded to BOMSHBEE, providing a great unboxing experience.



"This season, we're making every day a special occasion with our theme of 'Shimmer and Spice and Everything Nice,'" said Katie Rosen Kitchens, FabFitFun co-founder and Editor in Chief. "Whether you're dolling yourself up for a virtual holiday party or spending time with your pod cozied around a fire, it's a box of goodies to bring a little dose of happiness and those essentials for a holiday at home. It's been a year of ups and downs, our self-care is more important than ever, and we hope that the Winter box will help you find some sparkle in everything you do this holiday season."



Each season, FabFitFun partners with a new charity and this Winter, FabFitFun has teamed up with Katie Couric to support her charity, Stand Up to Cancer, which enables scientific breakthroughs by funding collaborative, multidisciplinary, multi-institutional scientific cancer research teams and investigators. FabFitFun members will be able to donate to SU2C in $1 and $10 increments during the Add Ons portion of sales.



The FabFitFun Winter Box selections include products from around the world and 16 products coming from female-founded brands. Box choices include:



Choice 1:



Vera Bradley Compact Organizer

UnHide Lil' Marshmallow Blanket

BOMSHBEE® Sloane Champagne Flutes

Summer & Rose Cozy Robe

LOLI BeautyTM Tea Seed Elixir

kate spade new york Rise & Shine Stud Earrings (Set of 2)

Mobile White® Advanced Teeth Whitening Kit



Choice 2:



Lilly Pulitzer® Ceramic Mugs Set of 2

Caudalie Vinosource Moisturizing Sorbet

Murad® Rapid Collagen InfusionTM

Algenist Complete Renewal Eye Balm

Lucky Brand Solid Brushed Scarf

Impressions Vanity Company® LED Vanity Mirror



Choice 3:



ILIA Beauty Limitless Lash Mascara

Laura Geller® Cinnamon + Spice Eyeshadow Palette

dr. brandt® skincare pores no more® PORE PURIFYING CLEANSER

dr. brandt® POREDERMABRASION®

Lele Sadoughi Maroon Velvet Headband



Choice 4:

kate spade new york Workout Socks - Set of 2 Pairs

TULA SKINCARE Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm

MUK LUKS® Cabin Socks

Voir Haircare Rhythm of the Rain - Hair Masque & Scalp Detox

Flight Mode Skincare High-Altitude Hydration Mask



Choice 5:



Beautaniq Beauty Guardian Angel Revitalising Eye Gels

eparé® Cutting Board Set of 4

dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Dry Shampoo Powder

Choice 6:



Whish® Lip Scrub in Vanilla Bean

Paradox Lucky Stars Blemish PatchesTM

BTB Los Angeles Croc Card Case



Choice 7:

Daily Concepts® Daily Facial Dry Brush

nOirTM Jewelry Ombre Leopard Scrunchies



Choice 8:



Aesthetica Liquid Eyeliner

Londontown® Get Well Nail Recovery Treatment

Phase Zero Makeup Making Moves Blusher



About BOMSHBEE:

Life is a series of simple moments—moments that are made beautiful by the objects we use every day. BOMSHBEE creates thoughtfully designed tableware that celebrates the everyday. Each encounter with our tableware is a memorable one, something you can treasure and enjoy with family and loved ones that matter the most. BOMSHBEE's tableware is made with subtle purpose, making vessels that are truly built for timeless function. Never losing their simple and elegant style, they invite the possibilities of laughter, joy and happiness in its simplicity.



Inspired by and an ode to their childhood, BOMSHBEE is the passion project of three brothers who have a sincere interest in intelligent design, beautiful aesthetics, elegant form and exceptional function. In the spirit of finding connection and purpose through their tableware, BOMSHBEE is a heartfelt play on the brothers nicknames given to them by their mother. Here's to appreciating life's simple moments, the little matters. For more information, go to www.bomshbee.com.



About FabFitFun:

Founded in 2010 by Co-CEOs Daniel and Michael Broukhim and Editor-in-Chief Katie Rosen Kitchens, FabFitFun is a lifestyle membership whose mission is to deliver happiness and wellbeing to everyone, everywhere. Its flagship product, the FabFitFun Box, delivers a curated collection of full-size products across beauty, fashion, fitness, wellness, home, and tech – each season. In addition to the Box, FabFitFun members receive access to year-round perks including FabFitFunTV, a streaming video service that offers on-demand wellness content, the FabFitFun online Community, members-only shopping experiences, and more. Join FabFitFun by visiting fabfitfun.com.



