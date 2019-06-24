BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer Is Out To Ban Basic For The Summer By Offering You A Chance To Win $30,000

BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer wants to put those boring, basic choices behind you by offering a chance to earn $30,000 this summer. After all, it's 2019! There's a better way.

How so? Add an egg to that avo toast, swap that flower crown for a little highlighter and say goodbye to tasteless vodka soda for the flavorful alternative. With seven light and refreshing flavors, 0g of sugar, 4.5 percent ABV and IG-worthy colorful cans, BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer is the better way to enjoy a summer basic without sacrificing taste.

"There's no need to settle for basic, snore-worthy options that prioritize function over flavor," said Chelsea Phillips, VP of Beyond Beer Brands at Anheuser-Busch. "With BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer, you can have a better basic – great taste without compromise. We all deserve better, and it's time to break up with what doesn't measure up, starting with vodka soda."

To help spill the tea B&V about vodka soda and kick off the basic ban, the brand partnered with multi-platform media company, Betches Media on When you realize you're basic. Check it out here.

Today, June 24 through Sunday, July 7, enter for a chance to win $30,000. Simply follow BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook and tell the brand how you're going to ban basic and choose the better basic this summer and use #BONandVIV and #contest.

The contest winner will be asked to uphold the ban on basic from July 15 through the last day of summer and will take a quiz at the end of summer to test their better basic knowledge.

To prep the winner – and others wanting to ban basic this summer – to know a better basic choice when they see one, the brand has released a playful guide on living better basic.

The brand's first piece of advice? Get down with your bad and bubbly self this summer by picking up a pack of the better basic BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer, in lieu of vodka soda, available nationally wherever wine and beer are sold.

*For a full list of the official contest rules and entry directions, visit https://www.bonandvivspikedseltzer.com/en/better-basic.html.

About BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer

Connecticut-based entrepreneur, Nick Shields, created the fast-growing hard seltzer category with the 2013 launch of SpikedSeltzer. In 2016, Anheuser-Busch partnered with Boathouse Beverage LLC and the brand now known as BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer. With 0 grams of sugar and perfect balance of flavor it may seem too good to be true, but let us tell you, the myth is real. BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer gives you the refreshing hard seltzer flavor you know and love but now with 0 grams of sugar, 90 calories and a sessionable 4.5 percent ABV. The alcohol comes from a cold-fermentation of sugar combined with purified water and cold-pressed fruits. Champagne-like bubbles give it a crisp, dry finish. For more information, go to BONandVIVSpikedSeltzer.com and follow along on Instagram . ©2018 Boathouse Beverage Co., SpikedSeltzer®, IRC Beer (Ale in TX), Norwalk, CT & Baldwinsville, NY.

