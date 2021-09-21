Bon AppéSweet Debuts Revamped Look and Products at Expo East

Bon AppéSweet started as a gelato brand, Amore Congelato, founded by Navy veteran and attorney turned dessertier, Thereasa Black, who wanted to create a processed sugar free treat for her daughter. Thereasa's sweets soon became a go-to favorite at D.C.-area farmers' markets and shops, generating 82 percent growth in sales during 2020. This momentum helped Bon AppéSweet become the first beneficiary of The Empower Project , which uplifts Black-owned brands with pooled branding, marketing, ecommerce, and various other resources from nine expert companies. This designation, which accounts for nearly $700,000 in services allowed Bon AppéSweet's to pivot to focus on Thereasa's existing line of plant-based, date-sweetened chocolate bars.

Now known officially as Bon AppéSweet, Thereasa's breakthrough brand will focus on her organic, non-GMO, fair trade chocolate bars. Available in inventive flavors from Golden Chocolate to Sea Salt Almond, Bon AppéSweet will hit shelves on Amazon, Kroger's e-commerce channels, and stores including Dawson's, Roots Market, Fredericksburg Co-op and Vibe Foods in brand new, colorful packaging in October.

"Starting my company gave me an appreciation for what it takes to build a mission-driven CPG brand using exceptional ingredients. Now that I'm focusing on chocolate, which was always a best-seller of mine, I'm excited to grow my footprint nationally," said Thereasa Black, founder of Bon AppéSweet. "It will be a momentous milestone for myself – and the brand – to be sharing these new products with attendees at Expo East for the very first time. We have strong momentum going into the show and I can't wait to see where we net out."

Expo East guests can taste Bon AppéSweet's new chocolate bars and preview its packaging at Booth #4375. For more information on Bon AppéSweet, please visit bonappesweet.com.

Bon AppéSweet is a Black, female veteran owned, better-for-you chocolate brand sweetened with dates and free of all dairy. Bon AppéSweet was founded by Thereasa Black as the result of a promise she made to her daughter to never deploy again. Based on the idea of creating better-for-you, earth-friendly treats in honor of her daughter, Black created six allergen-free, organic and non-GMO chocolate bars packed with 16 essential vitamins and minerals, and no processed sugars. Bon AppéSweet is available on Amazon, Kroger's e-commerce channels, and stores including Dawson's, Roots Market, Fredericksburg Co-op and Vibe Foods For more information, please visit www.bonappesweet.com.

