Bon Dévil Announces Partnership with The Run-A-Ton Group & Nationwide Kroger Launch

Plant-Based Chilled Dessert Brand Joins The Run-A-Ton Group, Inc and Offers Two Indulgent Flavors to Kroger Customers.

CHESTER, N.J., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bon Dévil, a wickedly delicious plant-based refrigerated dessert brand, is excited to announce its partnership with The Run-A-Ton Group, Inc. Effective February 15, 2023, The Run-A-Ton Group has acquired the exclusive distribution rights and brand ownership of Bon Dévil Products for North America.

"Ever since our introduction to the Ganache Pots in 2017, we have been in love with this product and are excited to be involved with what is now Bon Dévil US, and our partners in the UK," said Doon Wintz, President of The Run-A-Ton Group, Inc.

Bon Dévil Devilish Desserts Range

Shortly following the partnership, Bon Dévil's desserts quickly approach a nationwide launch at Kroger, the nation's largest supermarket chain. Starting March 28th, Kroger customers can indulge in two decadent flavors: Chocolate Ganache and Salted Caramel Ganache.

Each of Bon Dévil's 2.47 oz. dessert cups start with a coconut base, are 100% plant-based, with no dairy, no gluten, no GMOs and no compromise, so consumers can indulge their desires and give into temptation without guilt. In addition to the flavors launching at Kroger, Bon Dévil also makes Vanilla Ganache and Rice Pudding.

"Plant-Based Desserts continue to outpace the growth of their non-Plant-Based competitors within the category. Bon Dévil is thrilled to bring our plant-based decadent desserts to Kroger Customers nationwide. Soon, customers shopping at any Kroger Banner (including King Soopers, Fry's, Fred Meyer, Ralphs, Roundy's, QFC, Smiths…) will be able to dive in and devour Bon Dévil," said Karen Ackerman, Bon Dévil VP of Sales.

Concurrent with the landing of Bon Dévil on the shelves of Kroger stores nationwide, Bon Dévil will be launching in an upsized cup (from 1.6oz to 2.47oz), providing +54% more decadent goodness to consumers, as well as an angelic pack refresh to enhance and improve shelf visibility at retail.

Bon Dévil will continue to expand their existing retail placement at Wegmans, Fresh Thyme, Fresh Market, Harris Teeter, Haggen, Jewel, Meijer, Raley's and others. Stay up to date on the latest at bon-devil.com, including hellishly exciting news on additional retailers that have entered Bon Dévil's heavenly gates.

About Bon Dévil:

Born from the deepest darkest desires of grocery consumers, Bon Dévil comes in 4 different flavors and is 100% plant-based, gluten-free, no evil GMO's, under 170 calories and sin free. Pure pleasure without guilt, find Bon Dévil in major US Natural, Conventional and Mass Grocers. Bon-devil.com

About The Run-A-Ton Group:

Founded in 1972 as a conventional baked goods company, the Run-A-Ton Group Inc., has grown over the past five decades and now encompasses Wholly Wholesome, Wholly Gluten Free, Blissfully Better, Unique Belgique and Bon Dévil. Our commitment to create a family of brands that deliver great tasting treats for ingredient-conscious food lovers, has led to the growing line of Plant-Based, Allergy-Friendly, Gluten-Free, Organic, and Kosher goods. For more information visit runaton.com.

