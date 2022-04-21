Bon Natural Life Limited Adds New Multi-Functional Health Supplements to Product Line

XI'AN, China, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced that it has successfully developed new nutraceutical compounds – Glucoraphanin ("GF") and Sulforaphane ("SFN"), both of which are compounds extracted from cruciferous vegetables that could potentially provide immunity support and improve certain other regulatory health functions. The Company plans to launch GF and SFN based consumer products in the next six months.

According to a recent study led by John Hopkins University and published by Nature, both compounds are shown potential effect in inhibiting the infection of SARS-CoV-2, including Delta and Omicron (Source: Ordonez, A.A., Bullen, C.K., Villabona-Rueda, A.F. et al. Sulforaphane exhibits antiviral activity against pandemic SARS-CoV-2 and seasonal HCoV-OC43 coronaviruses in vitro and in mice. Commun Biol 5, 242 (2022).). BON has achieved cutting-edge technological breakthroughs in developing such products, including developing a proprietary GF separation platform and various GF based health supplement consumer products with long shelf life and building a high-efficiency SFN production line with proprietary technology to reduce gastrointestinal irritation. In addition, BON also plants the highest concentration cruciferous vegetables farm to improve the large-scale production.

The Company plans to introduce the following health supplement products within the next six months via multiple sales channels, including direct sales to pharmacies and enterprise clients, e-commerce platforms and distributors. These products likely include:

Immune system booster in soft gel capsules;

Digestive health booster in soft gel capsules;

Weight loss management products;

Sleep aid products for mid-aged and elderly.

"This marks another major milestone in our strategy to introduce proprietary products into new consumer markets", said Mr. Richard Hu, CEO and Chairman of BON. "Thanks to the tremendous and decade-long efforts of our R&D team, we are excited and proud to be able to add health products that are new and innovative to our nutraceutical line on the solid foundation of our legacy compound business. In nearly all regions of the world, the population aged 65 and older is growing faster than the total population, challenging health companies and organizations worldwide. We look forward to bringing our products to the market and are optimistic about the market opportunity and revenue potential from our broccoli extracted nutraceutical products."

About Bon Natural Life Limited

The Company focuses on the manufacturing of personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds for perfume and fragrance manufacturers, natural health supplements such as powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products mostly used as food additives and nutritional supplements by their customers. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.bnlus.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the natural, health and personal care market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

SOURCE Bon Natural Life Limited