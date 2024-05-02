BON SECOURS MERCY HEALTH AND COMPASSUS FINALIZE HOSPICE AND HOME HEALTH PARTNERSHIP

Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compassus partnership to provide care in six states

CINCINNATI and BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH), the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the U.S., and Compassus, a leading national provider of innovative home-based health care services, have finalized an agreement to form a joint venture partnership. Compassus will manage 10 home health agencies and 11 hospice operations formerly led by BSMH serving patients in Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia.

Compassus and Bon Secours Mercy Health are mission-aligned organizations committed to delivering high-quality care for patients at every stage of life. Both organizations are devoted to delivering exceptional home health and hospice care and to ensuring services provided through the partnership meet the high standards of care for which each organization is known. Additionally, the partnership supports ongoing patient journeys across the care continuum and beyond the health system walls with Compassus being a preferred provider partner for home health and hospice.

"We recognize the changing health care landscape and the desire of more patients to have flexible care options, including care in the home," said Don Kline, chief operating officer, Bon Secours Mercy Health. "Bon Secours Mercy Health is proud to provide patients and families with comprehensive care options for every stage of life and look forward to continuing to meet their needs through our partnership with Compassus."

"Together, Compassus and Bon Secours Mercy Health will support continuity of care while providing patients and families with options to receive hospice and home health at home or in residential care facilities," said Compassus COO Laura Templeton. "The BSMH health system is an innovator and leader in care, which make this joint venture an ideal partnership. As mission-aligned organizations, we are committed to upholding the high standards of care that BSMH patients are accustomed to and that Compassus is known for across the country."

Compassus provides a continuum of home-based services including home health, infusion therapy, palliative and hospice care. Home health and hospice care will be administered as part of the partnership. BSMH will maintain ownership of its existing hospice house real estate assets while Compassus will manage operations in specific locations. With the BSMH partnership, Compassus' nearly 7,000 team members will provide access to industry-leading home-based care services in more than 250 locations in 30 states.

About Bon Secours Mercy Health

Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH) is one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry's quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Bon Secours Mercy Health provides care for patients more than 11 million times annually through its network of more than 1,200 care sites, which includes 49 hospitals. In 2023, BSMH provided more than $600 million dollars in community investments across five states, ensuring that cost is not a barrier to health care for our patients in need. In addition to charity care, BSMH invests in programs that address chronic illness, affordable housing, access to healthy food, education and wellness programs, transportation, workforce development and other social determinants of health that directly affect the communities we serve. The Mission of Bon Secours Mercy Health is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of its communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. For more information, visit https://bsmhealth.org/.

About Compassus

Compassus provides a continuum of innovative home-based care services including home health, home infusion, palliative and hospice care. Nearly 7,000 teammates and more than 270 touchpoints across 30 states provide high-quality care and manage patients' advanced illnesses in partnership with health systems and long-term care partners. The Compassus Care for who I am culture reflects its unique care delivery model, which focuses on each person as an individual as well as a patient, to improve their quality of life in a meaningful way. The company was honored as one of Newsweek's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families in 2023. Learn more at compassus.com or follow @Compassus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter.

