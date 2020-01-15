Bon Secours Mercy Health and Lirio Announce Partnership and Investment

CINCINNATI and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bon Secours Mercy Health and Lirio, LLC today announced their new strategic partnership at the 38th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, initiated by a direct investment from Bon Secours Mercy Health in Lirio's innovative behavior change AI platform. John Starcher, president and CEO of Bon Secours Mercy Health will join Lirio's board of directors.

"Together with Lirio, Bon Secours Mercy Health is leveraging leading edge technology to continuously learn from our patients, families and community members, which will allow us to translate that learning into personalized health programs and communications that empower individuals to make healthy decisions and take healthy actions," said Justin McGoldrick, M.D., chief clinical research and innovation officer at Bon Secours Mercy Health. "This will be central to our health system's enhanced ability to improve the overall health of the communities we serve."

Lirio and Bon Secours Mercy Health will co-develop new behavior change programs that influence health decision-making for those at risk for chronic diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension. These programs will eventually be marketed and sold to other health systems globally under commercial terms agreed to between both parties.

Bon Secours Mercy Health will license and deploy existing Lirio behavior change programs, such as women's health programs and programs that encourage the use of digital engagement tools like patient portals.

"Bon Secours Mercy Health has a bold vision for extending care beyond the hospital into the community and addressing root causes of poor health," said Mike West, Lirio's chairman and CEO. "We are excited to co-develop new behavior change programs that target at-risk populations proactively and preventatively in ways that both improve care quality and achieve operational efficiencies. By effectively utilizing large volumes of population health data, we can activate consumers by guiding them with personalized, data-driven health journeys."

Bon Secours Mercy Health will now have access to Lirio's deep talent pool of behavioral scientists, data scientists and AI researchers to join forces with its clinical experts in population health, data analytics and various community partnerships that address social determinants of health.

About Bon Secours Mercy Health

Bon Secours Mercy Health is one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry's quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Bon Secours Mercy Health provided care for patients more than 10.5 million times in 2018 through its network of more than 1,000 care sites, which includes hospitals, as well as home health agencies, hospice, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Consistent with its commitment to serve each patient with dignity, Bon Secours Mercy Health provides nearly $2 million per day in community benefit. The mission of Bon Secours Mercy Health is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of its communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. For more information, visit https://bsmhealth.org/

About Lirio

Lirio is a behavior change AI platform that moves people along their unique journey to better health through person-centered communication. The company brings together the power of behavioral science with artificial intelligence to learn the most effective way to communicate with people in a particular context. That insight is applied to create personalized behavior change programs for health systems and large employers —resulting in improved engagement and outcomes. For more information, visit https://lirio.com

