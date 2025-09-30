BON SECOURS MERCY HEALTH, COMPASS SURGICAL PARTNERS EXPAND SURGERY CENTER NETWORK WITH ASC IN NEWPORT NEWS

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., and RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH) and Compass Surgical Partners (Compass), a leading, independent, full-service ambulatory surgery center (ASC) development and management partner, today announced that they have partnered with area physicians to open Coastal Virginia Surgery Center in Newport News.

Partners in the center have secured Virginia's Certificate of Public Need (COPN), a vital regulatory approval that enables the ASC to serve Medicare beneficiaries. The center is actively pursuing AAAHC accreditation. First cases began this month. The new ASC will expand access to high-quality, lower-cost surgical care for residents across the Coastal Virginia region.

"Coastal Virginia Surgery Center is led by surgeons who live and practice in this community," said physician partner Boyd W. Haynes, III, MD, a fellowship-trained Sports Medicine specialist at Orthopaedic & Spine Center in Newport News. "We have a direct hand in how it is designed, staffed, and equipped, which means it reflects what we believe patients deserve: a safe, efficient, and highly personalized surgical experience."

The new ASC will offer orthopedic surgical care in a modern, 20,000-square-foot facility with four operating rooms. The facility will support procedures across a broad range of orthopedic subspecialties, including total joint replacement, specialty orthopedics, including upper and lower extremity, as well as spine and pain management.

"I've dedicated my career to advancing minimally invasive techniques that allow patients to recover faster and stay in the comfort of their own homes," said physician partner Jeffrey R. Carlson, MD, MBA, CPE, FAAOS, a spine surgery specialist at Orthopaedic & Spine Center in Newport News. "With the new Coastal Virginia Surgery Center, we'll be able to safely expand same-day spine procedures, reducing both hospital stays and recovery times while delivering exceptional outcomes."

"This project is a reflection of our continued commitment to meet the needs of the Hampton Roads community," said Pat Davis-Hagens, market president for Bon Secours Hampton Roads. "By investing in outpatient care that's both cost-effective and high-quality, we're making it easier for patients to get the care they need close to home."

"Opening this orthopedic ASC advances our shared goal with Bon Secours Mercy Health: to build a network of high-quality ambulatory surgery centers across a range of specialties," said Sean Rambo, President and Co-Founder of Compass Surgical Partners. "With facilities already operating or in development across Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, and South Carolina, we're making meaningful progress. Coastal Virginia Surgery Center exemplifies the high-performance model that's possible only through strong, intentional alignment with physicians."

Compass Surgical Partners creates strategic partnerships with independent physician groups and leading health systems to develop and manage high-performing ambulatory surgery center (ASC) networks. For physician partners, Compass delivers proven pathways to ASC ownership, operational excellence, and long-term value. Health systems rely on Compass to scale surgical care efficiently — advancing ASC growth within core service areas and reaching new patients in underserved geographies. Through every joint venture, Compass expands access to high-quality, lower-cost ambulatory surgical care that improves the lives of patients and providers. Learn more at www.compass-sp.com.

About Bon Secours Mercy Health

Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH) is one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry's quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Bon Secours Mercy Health provides care for patients more than 11 million times annually through its network of more than 1,200 care sites, which includes 49 hospitals. In 2023, BSMH provided more than $600 million dollars in community investments across five states, ensuring that cost is not a barrier to health care for our patients in need. In addition to charity care, BSMH invests in programs that address chronic illness, affordable housing, access to healthy food, education and wellness programs, transportation, workforce development and other social determinants of health that directly affect the communities we serve. The Mission of Bon Secours Mercy Health is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of its communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. For more information, visit https://bsmhealth.org/.

