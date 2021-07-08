Bon Secours Mercy Health Names Jason Szczuka as its First Chief Digital Officer

CINCINNATI, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH) today announced that following a nationwide search, Jason Szczuka has been named as its first Chief Digital Officer (CDO). Joining from Cigna, Szczuka will advance BSMH's commitment to meeting the growing needs of patients, residents and communities through digital innovation and services. Szczuka will report to John Starcher, BSMH chief executive officer.

"With the addition of this role and Jason's appointment, Bon Secours Mercy Health will extend its digital strategies and innovative operational capabilities," said CEO John Starcher. "This will enhance our ability to fulfill our Mission and care for and serve patients effectively and efficiently for years to come. Our commitment always has been and will remain to ensure the quality delivery of compassionate care to our patients, residents and communities. Jason and his team will drive digital transformation while keeping patients at the center of all they do."

In his new role as CDO, Szczuka will drive a patient-first strategy that advances the promise of digital health by extending quality care into more convenient, connected and consistent touchpoints. Working in close collaboration with leaders across the health system, Szczuka's team, which includes data and analytics, information technology and innovation, will accelerate BSMH's commitment to being health care's leader in patient experience. As a member of the executive leadership team, Szczuka will have meaningful influence on the ministry's strategic direction and future.

"I have a passion for empowering patients to move seamlessly across their continuums of care and am fascinated by the yet-to-be-optimized connections between in-person and remote care," said Szczuka. "Bon Secours Mercy Health is committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves, and we have a unique opportunity to provide innovative, analytics-based digital solutions and industry-leading platforms. I look forward to working with this incredible team to fulfill our important mission."

For the last 20 years, Szczuka has held transformative positions at companies like GE Capital and UnitedHealthcare, and co-founded a digital technology start-up, Brighter, that was acquired by Cigna in 2017. As former CDO with Cigna, Szczuka led growth initiatives that leveraged digital-first strategies to derive value creation for and from its members, providers and plan sponsors.

Szczuka is also a member of the State Bar of California with a juris doctorate from Southwestern Law School and degrees in business and political science from Southern Methodist University.

About Bon Secours Mercy Health

Bon Secours Mercy Health is one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry's quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia as well as throughout Ireland. Bon Secours Mercy Health provides care for patients more than 11 million times annually through its network of more than 1,200 care sites. Consistent with its commitment to serve each patient with dignity, Bon Secours Mercy Health provides more than $2 million per day in community benefit. The mission of Bon Secours Mercy Health is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of its communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. For more information, visit https://bsmhealth.org/

Media Contact:

Maureen Richmond

[email protected]

513-222-3451

SOURCE Bon Secours Mercy Health

Related Links

https://bsmhealth.org/

