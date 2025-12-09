Floorcast reveals consumers prioritize personal aesthetics, simplicity and effortless care

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bona, the pioneer and global leader in floor care for over 100 years, announced today its first ever trend report, the Bona Floorcast™, looking at new overarching trends and consumer insights that will shape homeowners' preferences and flooring decisions in the year ahead. The Bona Floorcast explores how innovative materials, timeless design, cleaning preferences and digital inspirations are influencing one of the most significant investments for a homeowner – their floors.

Bona® Debuts Inaugural Floorcast™ Trend Report Highlighting What’s in Store for Floors in 2026

The insights, a compilation of Bona's expert insights, consumer preferences and a survey of 1,000 American homeowners1, found that floor owners are boldly curating spaces that shape their homes and lives, taking cues from social media but with personal design touches that turn everyday inspiration into the floors of their dreams.

"While style and design matter, Americans prioritize easy cleaning and care when it comes to their floors. This highlights an interesting intersection of convenience, craft and creativity," says Zack Clavin, Bona Flooring Expert. "Homeowners want craftsmanship, customization and care to converge and create spaces that are as personal as they are lasting."

Key Highlights from the Bona Floorcast:

Form & Function: 61% of Americans say wood flooring was a priority when deciding to design or purchase their home, emphasizing its versatility and timeless appeal. However, out of all hard-surface options – from wood to vinyl, laminate and tile – homeowners seek practicality and rank ease of maintenance (51%) and cost (49%) as their top priorities.





when deciding to design or purchase their home, emphasizing its versatility and timeless appeal. However, out of all hard-surface options – from wood to vinyl, laminate and tile – homeowners seek practicality and rank as their top priorities. Inspiration for Installation: Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok have become modern mood boards for younger homeowners, with 67% of Gen Z and 57% of millennials saying that social media influences their flooring design decisions . Digital design culture has turned flooring from pure function to a form of self-expression, often inspiring clean, intentional living spaces that are shareable and add to the overall story of one's home.





Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok have become modern mood boards for younger homeowners, with . Digital design culture has turned flooring from pure function to a form of self-expression, often inspiring clean, intentional living spaces that are shareable and add to the overall story of one's home. Craft Designs Meet Comfort & Care: Bona experts are predicting a comeback in patterned wood floors for new hardwood floor installations as flooring increasingly reflects personal style and design aesthetic with bolder choices like richer tones and color. For homes with existing wood floors, a majority of homeowners say they would rather restore their wood floors than replace them , a more environmentally responsible and cost-effective way to preserve their floor and extend longevity.





Bona experts are predicting a comeback in patterned wood floors for new hardwood floor installations as flooring increasingly reflects personal style and design aesthetic with bolder choices like richer tones and color. For homes with existing wood floors, , a more environmentally responsible and cost-effective way to preserve their floor and extend longevity. New Rules of Clean: More than half of homeowners only clean their homes a few times a month or less, and 60% hold off on cleaning until they see visible dirt or spills. Because the floor is one of the largest surfaces in a home (and often the first to collect dust, allergens and general wear and tear), Bona experts recommend cleaning a few times a week, since it helps protect and preserve your floors, not just addresses messes.





More than half of homeowners only clean their homes a few times a month or less, and Because the floor is one of the largest surfaces in a home (and often the first to collect dust, allergens and general wear and tear), Bona experts recommend cleaning a few times a week, since it helps protect and preserve your floors, not just addresses messes. Floor Care Priorities: Homeowners want cleaning solutions that fit naturally into their lifestyles and routines, but performance comes first according to 69% of homeowners who rank it as their leading concern when choosing a cleaning product. Over half of homeowners also value sustainability certifications (54%), where Bona sets the standard, from waterborne hardwood floor finishes to GREENGUARD Gold Certified and Safer Choice Certified floor cleaning and maintenance products.

To view the full Floorcast including more insights from Bona's flooring and cleaning experts and additional trends and data, click here.

For more information on Bona cleaning tools and solutions for wood floors and other hard surfaces, including the new Spray Mop Air and Lavender Thyme Hardwood Floor Cleaner, visit Bona.com.

Methodology1

Survey conducted by Opinium on behalf of Bona to obtain a nationally representative sample of 1,000 U.S. adult home, apartment or condo owners who have at least one room with wood flooring in the household. The survey was conducted in October 2025.

About Bona North America

Bona is a global, family-owned company dedicated to creating beautiful floors since 1919. With global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, Bona North America supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors. The first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products certified for indoor air quality by GREENGUARD, Bona products can be found throughout the U.S. and Canada. From EPA Safer Choice Certified floor cleaners to a beautiful array of stains and high durability finishes, consumers, distributors and contractors trust Bona. For more information, please contact Bona at (800) 872- 5515 or www.bona.com.

SOURCE Bona US