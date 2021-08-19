Bona Fide Masks Corp. is Proud to Be the First Company to Start Shipping the Powecom KN95 Made to the New GB2626-2019 Standard

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies out of Mount Vernon, New York, announces the arrival of the Powecom GB2626-2019 KN95 Respiratory Protection - Non-Powered Air-Purifying Particle Respirator, which is the successor to the GB2626-2006 KN95 standard.

The Powecom KN95, made to the new standard, will be the same size, shape and use the same production process. The improvement will be from the new melt blown polypropylene cotton filter layer, which will upgrade the breathability factor (respiratory resistance) of the mask. This new enhancement will help make it easier to breathe for the user while still offering filter efficiency greater than 95%.

After a year and a half of building a strong and trusted partnership, Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supplies Co., Ltd. (Powecom) recently named Bona Fide Masks the #1 Distributor of Powecom in the USA and Canada and Exclusive Distributor of the KN95-SM. Both companies continue to work together to address the confusion in the mask marketplace while bringing the best product to their customers. "With so many bad actors in the mask market, we believe it is imperative to stand out as the trusted supplier of genuine masks. We are very proud to be the first to market with this new standard. When customers buy from us, we want them to do so with conviction and confidence knowing we have the highest level of supply chain integrity. To ensure our customers purchase authentic Powecom masks, we recommend they purchase directly from us," said company President, Bill Taubner.

According to Jing Yip, Powecom's Marketing and Export Officer, "We are proud to work with our most trusted and largest partner, Bona Fide Masks, to bring our new Powecom KN95 masks to the market. As a reminder, authentic Powecom KN95 masks are four-layer masks, and I urge the American public to buy direct from our most trusted partner."

The new GB2626-2019 KN95 is expected to begin shipping on August 23. In addition to this new mask, Bona Fide Masks carries a range of Powecom offerings which include Powecom KN95 Respirator Mask (sold in white and black), Powecom KN95 Respirator Mask - Headband Style (sold in white and black), and the children's KN95-SM. For more on Bona Fide Masks, visit www.bonafidemasks.com.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing. Co., Inc.:

Family-owned and -operated since 1938, Ball Chain is the only major U.S. manufacturer of metal ball chain and attachments. The company's ball chain is featured in window roller shades, light fixtures, plumbing devices, keychains and jewelry items. Headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York. with global distribution, Ball Chain designs and fabricates innovative products while providing exemplary customer service. After entering the interior design market with ShimmerScreen® decorative metal curtains, the company further diversified its offerings with the launch of LogoTags, a promotional products division. Ball Chain is proud of its commitment to the American workforce and the environment. The company has earned industry recognition for its responsible business practices, including "green business" certification from the Green Business Bureau (GBB) and certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

