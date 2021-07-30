Bona Fide Masks Corp. Named Authorized U.S. Distributor for Harley Masks

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies out of Mt. Vernon, New York, is pleased to announce that it has received the special designation of an authorized U.S. distributor for internationally recognized mask producer Guangzhou Harley Commodity Co., Ltd. (Harley).

According to company President Bill Taubner, "It is an honor to receive this select designation from Harley, which strengthens our longstanding business relationship. U.S. consumers have trusted our company to supply authentic face masks during the pandemic. We will continue to purchase directly from established manufacturers like Harley and Powecom to promote the highest level of supply chain integrity. Our company handles all warehousing and distribution for Harley and Powecom masks at our New York facility, so customers can purchase our masks with confidence. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence and our commitment to our customers, particularly in these challenging times."

During the height of the pandemic, at the request of a local community leader, the owners of Ball Chain formed Bona Fide Masks® to help address the shortage of PPE. Bona Fide Masks has grown to be one of the country's most trusted suppliers of genuine masks and related products. We are proud to offer a variety of Harley masks for both adults and children including NIOSH approved Harley N95 Respirator Face Mask - Model L- 188, NIOSH approved Harley N95 Model L-288, and Harley's Children's Protective Mask HLOO1.

Family owned and operated since 1938, Ball Chain is the only major U.S. manufacturer of metal ball chain and attachments. The company's ball chain is featured in window roller shades, light fixtures, plumbing devices, keychains and jewelry items. Headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York, with global distribution, Ball Chain designs and fabricates innovative products while providing exemplary customer service. After entering the interior design market with ShimmerScreen® decorative metal curtains, the company further diversified its offerings with the launch of LogoTags, a promotional products division. Ball Chain is proud of its commitment to the American workforce and the environment. The company has earned industry recognition for its responsible business practices, including "green business" certification from the Green Business Bureau (GBB) and certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

