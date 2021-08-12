Bona Fide Masks Corp. Named the Largest and #1 Distributor for Powecom Masks in the USA and Canada

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies out of Mount Vernon, New York, is named the largest and number one distributor for Powecom in the USA and Canada. Bona Fide Masks is also proud to announce it has earned distinction as the only Top-Tier Wholesaler and Retail Distributor for acclaimed global mask producer Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supplies Co., Ltd. (Powecom).

This announcement comes on the heels of Bona Fide Masks' designation as the exclusive distributor in the U.S. and Canada for Powecom's new, smaller KN95, the KN95-SM, and further reinforces the company's commitment to addressing confusion in the mask marketplace.

"By strengthening our direct relationship with Powecom, we demonstrate our commitment to deliver products to customers that they can rely on. We are uniquely positioned in the mask market to provide trusted products with the highest level of supply chain integrity. When customers purchase from Bona Fide Masks, they do so with confidence, knowing that our supply chain is direct, secure, and transparent. All transactions are direct with Powecom, and we handle all warehousing and distribution from our New York facility," said company President Bill Taubner.

According to Jing Yip, Powecom's Marketing and Export Officer, "We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Bona Fide Masks. By naming Bona Fide Masks the only Top-Tier distributor, it's our hope that we will steer customers to Bona Fide Masks where they can find authentic Powecom masks. Bona Fide Masks is our best partner, and we look to grow our relationship with Mr. Taubner and his team. As a reminder, authentic Powecom KN95 masks are four-layer masks. I urge the American public to buy direct from our most-trusted partner."

As the country's most trusted supplier of genuine masks and related products, Bona Fide Masks carries a range of Powecom offerings which include Powecom KN95 Respirator Mask (sold in white and black), Powecom KN95 Respirator Mask - Headband Style (sold in white and black), and now KN95-SM. We are currently accepting pre-orders for the KN95-SM and expect to have the product in stock to ship by August 26, 2021. For large orders and school purchases, please send inquiries to [email protected]. For more on Bona Fide Masks, visit www.bonafidemasks.com.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing. Co., Inc.:

Family-owned and -operated since 1938, Ball Chain is the only major U.S. manufacturer of metal ball chain and attachments. The company's ball chain is featured in window roller shades, light fixtures, plumbing devices, keychains and jewelry items. Headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York. with global distribution, Ball Chain designs and fabricates innovative products while providing exemplary customer service. After entering the interior design market with ShimmerScreen® decorative metal curtains, the company further diversified its offerings with the launch of LogoTags, a promotional products division. Ball Chain is proud of its commitment to the American workforce and the environment. The company has earned industry recognition for its responsible business practices, including "green business" certification from the Green Business Bureau (GBB) and certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

