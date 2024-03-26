Bonafide and Synthpop announce partnership at MedTrade 2024

DALLAS, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move poised to revolutionize the patient intake and resupply processes, Bonafide and Synthpop have announced a strategic partnership. The announcement comes during MedTrade 2024, the year's most anticipated Durable Medical Equipment (DME) conference.

"We're excited to make Synthpop's AI agents available to Bonafide customers... to set new industry standards." Post this Imagine your rockstar team member processing every new order in seconds. With intake, you can manage higher volumes from your trusted referral sources to increase revenue and get patients treated, faster. Set yourself apart from competition by implementing intelligent technology!

Bonafide is the #1 ERP software for DME and HME workflow management. Synthpop uses advanced AI solutions to streamline workflows, making it a perfect match to enhance and scale the Bonafide product offering. The healthcare and AI experts at Synthpop are developing a custom solution to power the evolution of Bonafide's software. The result is a system that is touchless, more efficient and accurate, and gets patients the care they need, faster.

Synthpop offers AI agents specializing in DME workflows, directly integrated within Bonafide's software solution. Elad Ferber, CEO of Synthpop, shared his vision for the partnership: "Our mission at Synthpop is to use AI to make complex processes touchless - improving speed and accuracy without compromising security. We're excited to make Synthpop's AI agents available to Bonafide customers, and elevate Bonafide's already stellar offering to set new industry standards."

Tom Waller, Senior Director of Client Engagement at Bonafide, emphasized the customer-centric focus of the partnership, "At Bonafide, we're constantly seeking ways to not just meet, but exceed our clients' expectations. This partnership with Synthpop is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence. By streamlining the patient intake process, we're not just improving our software; we're enhancing the care that patients receive."

The announcement of this partnership at MedTrade 2024 underscores both companies' commitment to advancing healthcare technology and improving patient outcomes. Attendees at the conference will have the opportunity to witness firsthand the potential of this collaboration to reshape the future of patient care, at booth 633.

About Bonafide

Bonafide is the leading provider of ERP software solutions for the DME and HME industries. Bonafide's software solution helps maximize efficiency, productivity and profitability for DME and HME suppliers. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Bonafide delivers comprehensive management solutions that streamline operations, enhance productivity, and improve patient care. www.bonafide.com

About Synthpop

Synthpop's AI agents perform complex healthcare administrative tasks - from referral processing, to instantly validating medical orders and prescriptions vs. payor and clinical guidelines. Following human Standard Operating Procedures, Synthpop's agents are scalable, instant and touchless, escalating for human review only when necessary. Synthpop leverages multimodal Large Language Models (LLMs) to streamline healthcare, one workflow at a time. www.synthpop.ai

For more information, please email [email protected]

SOURCE Synthpop