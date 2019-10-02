Bonafide® introduces new data on Ristela®, a supplement to boost female sexual satisfaction

The study detailed responses from forty sexually active women who had taken Ristela for eight weeks. Questionnaires were completed by study participants at the beginning of the trial and after taking Ristela for two, four, and eight weeks. After eight weeks, 84% of women experienced an improvement in arousal, 63% experienced an improvement in orgasm, and 85% of women experienced an improvement in desire. Ristela improved arousal and orgasm as early as two weeks, with further improvements seen at eight weeks. On average, sexual satisfaction in study participants improved by 40%.

Study subjects were required to self-report their sexual function/satisfaction as "low" or "very low or none at all" prior to enrollment. Questionnaires were comprised of nine specific questions about sexual function taken from the Female Sexual Function Index (FSFI), a validated and widely used self-report questionnaire that assesses key domains of sexual function, as well as additional questions related to relationship quality and distress related to sexual function. Results were pooled and analyzed by an independent statistician.

"I'm very impressed with the results from this trial and the positive feedback I'm getting from my patients on Ristela," said Dr. Alyssa Dweck, an Assistant Clinical Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, study investigator and Bonafide medical advisor, "Ristela offers an exciting, much-needed option for women who are struggling to improve their sexual response."

Ristela is a plant-based, hormone-free supplement which consists of a unique blend of amino acids and antioxidants that work together to increase circulation to the female genitals, thereby enhancing a critical component of the female sexual response. In three randomized controlled trials across 263 women, Ristela has been shown to significantly improve overall sexual function, as well as arousal, lubrication, orgasm, satisfaction, desire, and pain, as measured by the FSFI. In these studies, Ristela was not linked to any adverse reactions or side effects. Ristela works best for women who are already sexually active and who are looking to enhance their sexual experience.



Ristela is manufactured by Bonafide , a women's health supplement company that specializes in delivering plant-based, scientifically backed treatments for common women's health issues. More information on Ristela can be found at hellobonafide.com/Ristela . It is recommended that women take Ristela for at least two months to achieve best results, and no prescription is required.

