Bonafide Shanghainese Restaurant "ShangHai Taste" Launches in the New Shanghai Plaza in Chinatown Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinatown Vegas has emerged as one of the nations' top foodie neighborhoods and it just got even better with the opening of chef Jimmy Li's highly-anticipated ShangHai Taste , located in the new Shanghai Plaza.

ShangHai Taste on ABC News

Upon entering, skilled Shanghainese born and trained chefs will greet guests from the restaurant's display kitchen as they hand-make Xiao Long Bao and Sheng Jiang (Chinese dumplings) from scratch. Adjacent to the display kitchen is the spacious, modern main kitchen that is visible from the dining room, where chef Jimmy Li can be seen cooking authentic Shanghainese dishes.

"For years I have always wanted to share some of the most common Shanghai foods, perfectly prepared, using the highest-quality ingredients and making them affordable," says Chef Li. At Shanghai Taste, Chef Li's vision is now a reality.

The acclaimed Xiao Long Bao and Sheng Jiang specialists bring an authentic Shanghainese restaurant to the heart of the exciting Las Vegas Chinatown. In a recent issue of Food and Wine Magazine, Andy Wang said: "You can expect the crowds to swarm for Shanghai Taste's pork-and-crab soup dumpling (Xiao Long Bao), marvelous Sheng Jian Bao and delightfully chewy Cold Noodles" -Guide to Eating in Las Vegas Right Now.

Chef Li, who for years has developed a loyal cult-like following, first at 3 Villages, then at 1900 Asian Cuisine and later at the award-winning Niu Gu has gone above and beyond in assuring the restaurant's authenticity. Every single thing in the restaurant, plates, cups, bowls, spoons, knives, chopsticks, napkins, glasses, tables, chairs, kitchen equipment, utensils, uniforms, menus, the decor, the floor tiles, sound system and many of the ingredients, as well as the chefs and recipes, are all from China, mainly from or near Shanghai.

In addition to mouth-watering dumplings, ShangHai Taste will also feature delicious Shanghai Cold Noodles, Old-Fashioned Shanghai Spare Ribs, Slow-Roasted Short Rib, Soups, Rice and Noodle dishes and more.

"Shanghai cuisine is famous for its flavorful and fresh ingredients. It's cooking method challenges a chef's cooking techniques. After watching the interview on ABC News Channel 13 Las Vegas with Shanghai Taste's chef, I can't wait to try the authentic Shanghai food in Shanghai Plaza," notes Avery Ting from Las Vegas.

Shanghai Taste opens from Monday to Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm.

You can see their ABC Channel 13 News Clip here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJBaBR7nRDA.

For further inquiries please call: 702-885-1679 or the restaurant directly at 702-570-6363

