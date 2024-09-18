Bonal Announces International Distribution Agreement

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonal Technologies, Inc. has just signed a distributorship agreement with DME Company LLC ("DME"), the global mold base supplier. Under the agreement, DME will be an international distributor of Bonal's patented Meta-Lax® stress relief equipment to mold manufacturers, tool and die makers, and die casters. DME, headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan, is part of the Hillenbrand Group of Batesville, IN. DME is considered the world's #1 global supplier of molding products. DME employs over 600 sales and technical support employees with two manufacturing plants.

"Adding DME as an international distributor will provide Bonal an opportunity to vastly increase the accessibility and exposure of our Meta-Lax equipment to the mold manufacturing and maintenance industry," said Torsten Warnatsch, Bonal's President and CEO. "DME has an enormous footprint worldwide in the mold and die making industry. Bonal's current mold making customers have experienced extraordinary time and cost savings. With the assistance of DME, we look forward to providing these savings throughout the industry on a global scale."

"DME sees distributing Meta-Lax equipment as another example of how DME strives to bring our customers superior mold and die making solutions from design to product, in this case stress relieving," said Mike McCutcheon, DME's Business Development Manager. "In addition to supplying more than 100,000 high quality parts used in making and running molds and dies, DME has a reputation of offering its customers high-tech, state-of-the-art complementary products that are valuable to the industry we serve. Meta-Lax stress relief technology is a perfect fit. "

Bonal International, Inc., (OTC: BONL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bonal Technologies, Inc., is the patent holder and world's provider of sub-harmonic vibratory stress relief and weld conditioning technology. Bonal's Meta-Lax technology is applied to eliminate thermal stress in metal parts, thereby preventing distortion and cracking, at a fraction of the time, cost and energy consumption of competing technologies. For more information visit www.Bonal.com or call 1-800-Meta-Lax.

SOURCE Bonal International, Inc.