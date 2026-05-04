Bonanza Silver Returns: 9,510 g/t Drill Hit Reframes a Cobalt-Gowganda Discovery as the Sixth Consecutive Deficit Year Tightens

Issued on behalf of Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Companies Mentioned: Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: QN3), Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE American: ASM), Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE American: USAS), Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (OTCQX: OCGSF), Argenta Silver Corp. (OTCQX: AGAGF)

Key Takeaways:

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: QN3) reported assay results from hole CS-26-129W2 returning 2,343.70 g/t silver (68.4 oz/ton) over 1.85 metres at Castle East, including 9,510 g/t silver (277.6 oz/ton) over 0.30 metres with 3,460 ppm cobalt.

reported assay results from hole CS-26-129W2 returning 2,343.70 g/t silver (68.4 oz/ton) over 1.85 metres at Castle East, including 9,510 g/t silver (277.6 oz/ton) over 0.30 metres with 3,460 ppm cobalt. The Company has commenced a fully funded 5,000-metre drilling phase, continuing its 30,000-metre program at the recently enlarged Castle–Gowganda Property.

A new mineralized intercept in hole CS-21-73W1 cut native silver and cobalt arsenide mineralization at 501.90 metres downhole, extending the known Castle East footprint southeast; assays are pending.

Silver is trading near $78 per ounce against a sixth consecutive annual supply deficit, with the Silver Institute pegging the 2026 shortfall at 46.3 million ounces.

Castle East already hosts a historic Inferred resource of 7.56 million ounces of silver grading 8,582 g/t Ag, with newly acquired leases adding a historical indicated tailings resource of approximately 2,960,000 contained ounces.

TORONTO, ON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary — Silver's structural deficit is no longer a debating point. Six consecutive years of supply running below demand, an estimated 46.3-million-ounce gap in 2026 alone, and a price north of $78 have shifted the conversation from whether the deficit persists to which projects can actually convert it into ounces. That puts a premium on grade — and on the operators who own the infrastructure to monetize it.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: QN3) reported assay results from hole CS-26-129W2 at its Castle East project in Ontario's Cobalt-Gowganda district: 2,343.70 g/t silver (68.4 oz/ton) over 1.85 metres, with a 0.30-metre internal interval grading 9,510 g/t silver (277.6 oz/ton) and 3,460 ppm cobalt. Cobalt, nickel, copper, and zinc carry through the broader 1.85-metre envelope — the five-element vein assemblage that defined the Cobalt Camp historically and that is increasingly valued in a market where critical minerals supply has its own thesis.

The Company also disclosed a new mineralized intercept in hole CS-21-73W1, a wedge drilled from a 2021 parent hole and designed to test the modelled intersection of two distinct vein structures. At 501.90 metres downhole, the drill cut a calcite vein hosting native silver with plumose texture alongside strong cobalt arsenide mineralization. Additional mineralized intervals were logged between 467 and 518 metres. The hole represents the most southeastern pierce point at the intersection, extending the known Castle East mineralized footprint. Assays are pending.

Operationally, Nord has commenced a fully funded 5,000-metre drilling phase, continuing the broader 30,000-metre program at the recently enlarged Castle–Gowganda Property. Phase I completed approximately 3,500 metres and confirmed the structural model developed by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience from 75,000 metres of historical data, which identified up to 29 discrete vein targets across the property. The current phase is designed to keep testing those modelled structures with the dual objective of expanding the silver footprint and delineating the critical minerals endowment alongside it.

"The 9,510 g/t silver result confirms what the core showed us in February: Castle East continues to deliver bonanza-grade silver in the style that defined this district historically," said Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., President and CEO. "With Nord having title to all the area mining leases following the recent acquisition, we are testing structures that could not be drilled under fragmented ownership. Equally important is the new intercept in CS-21-73W1, which demonstrates that the vein system carries strong mineralization further southeast than previously drilled, and every metre we drill feeds directly into our planned resource update and will subsequently help define a production plan."

Castle East already hosts a historic Inferred mineral resource of 7.56 million ounces of silver grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes from two sections of the Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 metres (NI 43-101 Technical Report, effective May 28, 2020). The newly acquired leases additionally host a historical NI 43-101 indicated tailings resource of approximately 1,940,000 tonnes grading 47.5 g/t Ag for approximately 2,960,000 contained ounces of silver at a 10 g/t cut-off (GeoVector Management, 2011). Both estimates are historical; significant additional drilling, sampling, and modelling is required before either can be classified as a current mineral resource. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

What sharpens the discovery is what sits behind it. Nord operates TTL Laboratories — the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the Cobalt Camp — and the SGS Lakefield-validated Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process, built to handle the arsenic typical of complex silver-cobalt ores while producing technical-grade cobalt sulphate. That integrated footprint is what allows a high-grade silver discovery to potentially carry critical minerals byproduct credits into a production plan rather than leaving them stranded on the assay table.

In addition to the Castle-Gowganda complex, the Company maintains a 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) and the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 32 square kilometres near Cochrane, Ontario.

CONTINUED… Read the full article and stay updated on Nord's developments here

In other news circulating through the silver-mining space:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE American: ASM) (TSX: ASM) reported first quarter 2026 production of 263,057 silver ounces, 1,851 gold ounces, and 1,343,654 pounds of copper from its operations in Mexico, where Avino has been a long-standing silver producer.

The company continues to operate the Avino Mine in Durango State, Mexico, with output coming from a combination of silver, gold, and copper concentrate production.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE American: USAS) (TSX: USA) announced its fourth major new discovery at the Galena Complex on April 30, 2026, identifying six new high-grade silver-copper-antimony veins.

Highlight intercepts included 1,392 g/t Ag, 1.5% Cu and 1.5% Sb over 1.9 metres, expanding the discovery profile around the recently identified 149 Vein. Galena, located in Idaho's Silver Valley, is one of the most prolific silver-producing districts in the United States, and Americas has continued to add antimony — a separately critical mineral — to its production profile.

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (OTCQX: OCGSF) (TSX: OCG) reported additional drill results on April 30, 2026 from the Guadual target at its 100%-owned Santa Ana silver project in Colombia.

The results confirm the continuity of mineralization within the principal structure and further define the geometry of mineralized shoots within the system, supporting Outcrop's resource expansion strategy as silver-focused capital continues to flow toward Latin American projects with grade visibility.

Argenta Silver Corp. (OTCQX: AGAGF) (TSXV: AGAG) (FSE: T1K) reported assay results on April 28, 2026 from its ongoing 2025–2026 diamond drilling campaign at the El Quevar Project in Argentina.

Highlights included 1,385 g/t silver over 4.0 metres at the Mani-Copan target, alongside the discovery of a new high-grade silver zone at El Quevar — adding to a campaign that has steadily extended the project's high-grade footprint across Argentina's Salta Province.

The pattern is consistent across the developer side of the sector: the projects attracting attention in 2026 are the ones combining grade with continuity. With a fully funded 5,000-metre phase underway, assays pending on a fresh pierce point at the intersection of two major vein structures, and a processing footprint built specifically for the five-element ores of the Cobalt Camp, Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: QN3) is positioned to keep building news flow as the year's drilling sequence continues.

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