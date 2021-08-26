Bonchon Announces New Market Expansion

"Bonchon announces its quarterly franchise signings including new multi-location deals in Ohio and Michigan." Tweet this

"Bonchon has put an aggressive growth plan in place these past few years which includes our new fast-causal model. Franchise partners see the efficiency and profitability in this concept, and we are experiencing growing popularity in the model as 72% of the restaurants opening this year will be fast casual," says Greg Buchanan, Bonchon Senior VP Development.

Michigan, a new market debut for Bonchon, has a total of five new locations signed for the Great Lakes State. New Bonchon franchisee Myung Song and Eunju Jeong has signed on to open three of the state's five new Bonchon restaurants. Song, Jeong and partner Danny Han will open two new Bonchon's in Detroit. Ohio franchise partners Max Liu and Hong Zhong, 25-year industry veterans, will open three new locations in Kenwood and Cincinnati. The momentum continues with new franchise commitments this year in Queens, NY, Fort Worth, TX and Wilmington, DE -- another new market debut for Bonchon.

"I was introduced to Bonchon when visiting family in New Jersey and was immediately interested. Bonchon's corporate team has a proven track record with in-depth training programs and support systems in addition to marketing and advertising programs -- but ultimately It was the food, it's just so delicious! We know Cincinnati will love it." Max Liu, Bonchon Franchise Partner, Ohio.

Bonchon's unstoppable momentum over the last two years has resulted in unwavering sales growth. According to Blackbox Enterprises, Bonchon's two-year sales growth of +18.3% is higher than all restaurant segments and cuisines. This comes as no surprise after their recent announcement reporting 2020 sales consistently outpacing the other industry segments.

Bonchon has implemented new operational measures to support the 23 new openings this year with the debut of the fast-casual restaurant model, a standardized POS system, launch of online ordering and delivery integration through their proprietary online ordering channels in partnership with DoorDash Drive.

ABOUT BONCHON

Founded in South Korea in 2002 and established in the United States in 2006, Bonchon, Korean for 'my hometown,' is known for its crunchy, double-fried chicken. The international brand currently has more than 110 U.S. restaurants with franchise outposts in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Bonchon has over 370 locations worldwide including Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

Bonchon is regularly recognized for its fan-favorite chicken, notable growth, and forward-thinking business practices. Bonchon was recognized by Business Insider as "the gold standard for fried chicken" beating five major restaurant brands for "best chicken wings." The brand was most recently included in Nation's Restaurant News' 2021 "Top 500 Restaurants", Fast Casual Magazine's 2021 "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" and Entrepreneur's "2021 Franchise 500 List."

SOURCE Bonchon