BONCHON BRINGS 'YANG-YUMMMM' TO ITS CRUNCH-OUT-LOUD CHICKEN WITH NEW YANGNYEOM SAUCE

Bonchon

21 Sep, 2023, 16:32 ET

Global brand releases new sauce and shareable meals in time for football season

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonchon, a global leader in fast-casual Asian fusion dining known for its distinctive Korean double-fried chicken, has introduced a new Yangnyeom sauce that brings the "yang-yummmm" factor to its menu, available now for a limited time only.

Bonchon's Yangnyeom is a traditional Korean sauce that is sweet and spicy with hints of garlic and soy. It joins Bonchon's signature Spicy and Soy Garlic sauces, adding a new flavor profile to the mix.

"Our new Yangnyeom Sauce captures the essence of Korean flavors," said Bonchon Chef Jae Park. "It strikes the perfect balance, delivering sweet heat and making it an adventurous and authentic addition to our craveable line of sauces."

In addition to the sauce, Bonchon is debuting K-Meals To-Go and the K-Box To-Go, ideal for large group orders. The K-Meal To-Go, which includes an assortment of wings, drumsticks and sides, feeds groups of up to 10, starting at $39.99. The K-Box To-Go features 50 wings, two pounds of fries and five dipping sauces.

"With football season in full swing, our K-Meals and K-Box are the perfect addition to any game-day party," said Bonchon Chief Growth Officer Suzie Tsai. "Our new meals make entertaining easy and bring Korean-style party food to any occasion."

To find the nearest Bonchon or order online for pickup or delivery, go to www.bonchon.com.

About Bonchon
Bonchon is a global restaurant brand known for distinctive Korean double-fried chicken, Asian fusion cuisine and Korean specialties. Born in Busan, South Korea, in 2002, the concept was established in the United States in 2006. Bonchon sets out to have its fans "Crunch Out Loud" by sharing the joy of hand-battered, double-fried, crazy-crispy Korean fried chicken with the world. It currently has more than 400 restaurants across eight countries: Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, France, Vietnam and the United States.

The brand has earned several recent accolades. It was recognized by Business Insider as "the gold standard for fried chicken" and included on Nation's Restaurant News' 2022 "Top 500 Restaurants," Fast Casual Magazine's 2023 "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" and Entrepreneur's 2022 "Franchise 500," "Fastest Growing Franchises," "Top Food Franchise" and "Top Global Franchise" lists. 

For more information about Bonchon, visit bonchon.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchising.bonchon.com

Media Contact:
Sophia Feleke
[email protected]
817-329-3257

