Bonchon Celebrates Its One Hundredth U.S. Location

Bonchon delivered on its aggressive U.S. expansion plan in 2019 with the addition of 18 new locations. Their signature chicken and Korean-fusion fare can now be found in 21 states in the U.S. and six countries around the world. The popular restaurant's coast to coast expansion signifies a 20% growth rate – making it one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in the U.S. The growth continues in 2020 as the brand has already opened its first restaurant of the new year and plans to match or exceed the 20% growth target for the year. Bonchon is well on its way to reaching the five-year goal of 500 domestic restaurants and 1,000 total restaurants around the world.

VIG Partners acquired a majority interest in Bonchon in December of 2018 fueling the brand's expansion including the appointment of industry veteran Flynn Dekker as Bonchon CEO. Tasked with aggressively growing Bonchon, Dekker has implemented a series of strategic enhancements including supply chain development, technology improvements, marketing initiatives, and the formation of an executive team comprised of industry veterans focused on building on the brands track record of success over its first decade and a half.

"Bonchon's U.S. debut was on the east coast, so it seems only fitting that we celebrate our one hundredth store milestone on the west coast, reflecting the growth of our brand and the success of our franchise partners," said Flynn Dekker. "Bonchon's authentic Korean take on fried chicken has resonated with consumers both domestically and internationally. We are excited to continue to share our delicious version of comfort food with new communities across the U.S. and around the world as we continue our rapid expansion."

Bonchon prides itself on its hand breaded, double-fried chicken and proprietary sauces crafted in the Bonchon global kitchen in Busan, South Korea. The made to order Korean fried chicken has made the restaurant chain one of the most revered in the U.S. and internationally. The fine-casual dining restaurant also features a full menu of Korean fusion cuisine like Bibimbap, Japchae, Bulgogi, and more.

ABOUT BONCHON:

Founded in South Korea in 2002 by Jinduk Seo and established in the United States in 2006, Bonchon, Korean for 'my hometown,' currently has 101 U.S. restaurants in operation with franchise outposts in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Bonchon has over 350 locations worldwide including Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

Bonchon was recognized by Business Insider in 2019 as "the gold standard for fried chicken" beating out five major restaurant chains as "best chicken wings." The traditional sit-down restaurant provides a friendly, fine casual experience great for dining with family and friends. For the ultimate convenience, Bonchon fried chicken is just as enjoyable at home, and most restaurants also offer take-out and delivery services.

SOURCE Bonchon

