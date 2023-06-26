BONCHON DEBUTS NEW KOREAN BBQ SAUCE

 Brand offers wing deal to pair with new sauce in time for National Fried Chicken Day, July 6

DALLAS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonchon, a global restaurant in fast-casual Asian fusion dining known for its distinctive crazy-crispy Korean double-fried chicken, is now offering a new sweet and savory Korean BBQ sauce.

Made with ingredients that are rooted in the brand's Korean heritage, Bonchon's Korean BBQ sauce features gochujang, rice vinegar and brown sugar, with flavors of garlic and sake balanced with sweet pear. The new sauce joins Bonchon's signature Spicy and Soy Garlic sauces, creating a trio for guests to try.

Bonchon's new Korean BBQ sauce and signature crazy-crispy Korean double-fried chicken.
"We are always looking for new ways for our guests to experience the joys of Korean comfort food," said Bonchon Chef Jae Park. "Our Korean BBQ sauce not only offers traditional flavors but also is a new way to enjoy our famously crunchy Korean fried chicken."

Through July 6, Bonchon is offering guests 50 wings for $65 in honor of National Fried Chicken Day. During this time, guests can also enjoy free delivery on all orders placed through Bonchon's website.

"Our crazy-crispy Korean fried chicken and new sauce are the perfect additions to any occasion or holiday," said Bonchon Vice President of Marketing Christina Coy. "This time of year is filled with barbeques, picnics and gatherings, and we wanted to offer our guests more ways to spice up their summer and crunch out loud."

To find the nearest Bonchon or order online for pickup or delivery, go to www.bonchon.com.

About Bonchon
Bonchon is a global restaurant brand known for distinctive Korean double-fried chicken, Asian fusion cuisine and Korean specialties. Born in Busan, South Korea, in 2002, the concept was established in the United States in 2006. Bonchon sets out to have its fans "Crunch Out Loud" by sharing the joy of hand-battered, double-fried, crazy-crispy Korean fried chicken with the world. It currently has more than 400 restaurants across eight countries: Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, Australia, Vietnam and the United States.

The brand has earned several recent accolades. It was recognized by Business Insider as "the gold standard for fried chicken" as well as included on Nation's Restaurant News' 2022 "Top 500 Restaurants," Fast Casual Magazine's 2023 "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" and Entrepreneur's 2022 "Franchise 500," "Fastest Growing Franchises," "Top Food Franchise" and "Top Global Franchise" lists.

For more information about Bonchon, visit bonchon.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchising.bonchon.com.

