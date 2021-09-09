Bonchon Offers Free Week-Long Delivery!

Bonchon Offers Week-Long Free Delivery Nationwide At Participating Restaurants Sept. 13th To Sept. 19th Tweet this

The Bonchon DoorDash partnership offers delivery through Bonchon's online ordering channels via the DoorDash Drive white-label fulfillment platform. This integration gives guests a seamless, positive ordering and delivery experience -- whether it's Bonchon's popular wings or Bonchon's Family Meals -- the perfect delivery option for game day viewing.

"Giving our customers an easy and enjoyable experience is part of the Bonchon commitment to offering the best guest experience -- be it at one of our restaurants or through a simple online ordering and delivery process. We are thrilled to partner with DoorDash on this fantastic free delivery promotion, and hope everyone takes advantage of it!" said Flynn Dekker, CEO Bonchon.

To learn more about Bonchon, visit https://bonchon.com/ , and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @bonchonchicken

ABOUT BONCHON



Founded in South Korea in 2002 and established in the United States in 2006, Bonchon, Korean for 'my hometown,' is known for its crunchy, double-fried chicken. The international brand currently has more than 110 U.S. restaurants with franchise outposts in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Bonchon has over 370 locations worldwide including Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

Bonchon is consistently recognized for its fan-favorite chicken, notable growth, and forward-thinking business practices. Bonchon was recognized by Business Insider as "the gold standard for fried chicken" beating five major restaurant brands for "best chicken wings." The brand was most recently included in Nation's Restaurant News' 2021 "Top 500 Restaurants", Fast Casual Magazine's 2021 "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" and Entrepreneur's "2021 Franchise 500 List."

ABOUT DOORDASH



DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

SOURCE Bonchon