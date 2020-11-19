Bonchon Relocates Global Headquarters To Dallas, Texas And Introduces New Fast-casual Restaurant Model

In addition to a new HQ, Bonchon is launching a fast-casual restaurant model, incorporating a new interior design, new service model, and streamlined menu. The new model will apply to select new franchise openings and new corporate restaurants and will strengthen Bonchon's ability to continue to grow online ordering, which currently accounts for over 50% of its current revenue.

The company's move to Dallas aligns with plans to build a bigger retail footprint in Texas. Bonchon expects to open its first company operated fast-casual Dallas restaurant in Addison, TX, February of 2021 and anticipates another 3-4 openings, including a delivery and carryout only location, in Texas within the year.

"The shift to a new fast causal model combined with our corporate relocation to Dallas, will create an even stronger foundation for Bonchon's continued national growth along with our accelerated growth across Texas," says Flynn Dekker, the CEO of Bonchon and a veteran of the Dallas restaurant business.

"While harnessing our growing popularity in the United States, Bonchon has learned valuable lessons from the past few months. We have created an exciting and streamlined new design and a comfortable, sophisticated fast-casual experience for fans and initiates of our popular Korean fried chicken."

The transition of Bonchon's corporate office will result in a more centralized location to better serve franchise partners on both coasts, while creating new opportunities for candidates in the Dallas region and also allow existing New York employees to transition to Dallas or work remotely. Bonchon has already begun hiring in Dallas and expects to add about 20 new team members, a number that is expected to grow over the next several years, in addition to the team members already added in the Dallas area.

Bonchon's new fast-casual restaurant design captures the energy and momentum the brand is experiencing amid an acceleration in business over the last few months. The cutting-edge new look melds eye-popping colors and modern furniture with urban design and bold street art-inspired graphics.

Entering Bonchon, guests will glimpse photo murals reflecting stylized street scenes from Busan, South Korea the restaurant's origin, and graffiti-inspired graphics showcasing the brand's unique process for preparing its fried chicken, in an ambiance that proudly honors their Korean heritage and culture. In addition, a newly condensed menu focuses on customer favorites as well as new recipes and menu enhancements stemming from innovative product testing within the corporate locations and the Busan global test kitchen -- where all of Bonchon's signature sauces are produced.

Born in Busan, South Korea, Bonchon currently has 106 locations in the United States and 250 restaurants throughout Asia and the Middle East, sustaining progressive growth as a popular global restaurant brand.

ABOUT BONCHON

Founded in South Korea in 2002 and established in the United States in 2006, Bonchon, Korean for 'my hometown,' currently has more than 100 U.S. restaurants with franchise outposts in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Bonchon has over 356 locations worldwide including Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Kuwait, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

Bonchon was recognized by Business Insider in 2019 as "the gold standard for fried chicken" beating out five major restaurant brands for "best chicken wings." Bonchon was most recently recognized in Nation's Restaurant News: Next Generation Chains featured as one of the 10 fast growing chains to watch in addition to their recent distinction as a top ten Movers & Shakers in Fast Casual Magazine's 2020 Top 100. Bonchon restaurant provides a friendly, fast casual experience great for dining with family and friends. For the ultimate convenience, Bonchon fried chicken is just as enjoyable at home, with all restaurants currently offering take-out and delivery services.

SOURCE Bonchon