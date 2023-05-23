BONCHON U.S. APPOINTS NEW CEO

News provided by

Bonchon

23 May, 2023, 07:00 ET

Global CFO Bryan Shin promoted to top post to fuel brand expansion

DALLAS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonchon, a global leader in fast-casual Asian fusion dining known for its distinctive Korean double-fried chicken, has appointed former Global CFO Bryan Shin to lead Bonchon U.S. as CEO. 

Shin joined Bonchon as head of global finance in 2019 with more than 10 years in the global food and beverage space. He previously served in various top global leadership and senior positions with iconic brands including Goose Island Beer Company, Yum! Brands and CJ Foodville (a subsidiary of Korean conglomerate CJ Group), where he implemented strategies for a global launch of Korean cuisine.

"As a leader with a solid cross-functional background, Bryan holds a holistic viewpoint of how to optimize the F&B business in a competitive environment," said Bonchon Chairman of the Board Byungmoo Park. "His strength lies in his extensive knowledge of franchise business, market launch and store development, store operations and optimization, and exposure to franchisees from diverse backgrounds and countries, which are vital elements for the successful operation of a restaurant business."

In his new role, Shin will work to sharpen the brand's positioning through menu innovation to drive trial, enhance guest touchpoints and continue to evolve the footprint and format based on location and market demands.

"As CEO at Bonchon, I have the unique opportunity to share my Korean heritage and love of the culture while also focusing on strengthening the fundamentals of our business. Initiatives will include launching new products, supporting our franchisees by providing tools to streamline operations, exploring the use of technology to improve efficiencies and developing a new store design and layout to meet ever-changing consumer demands," said Shin. "I am extremely confident about Bonchon's limitless potential as I embark on the journey of expanding our footprint across the U.S. and beyond." 

For more information about Bonchon, go to www.bonchon.com.

About Bonchon

Bonchon is a global restaurant brand known for distinctive Korean double-fried chicken, Asian fusion cuisine and Korean specialties. Born in Busan, South Korea, in 2002, the concept was established in the United States in 2006. Bonchon sets out to have its fans "Crunch Out Loud" by sharing the joy of hand-battered, double-fried, crazy-crispy Korean fried chicken with the world. Bonchon currently has more than 400 restaurants across nine countries: Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, Australia, Vietnam, France and the United States.

The brand has earned several accolades recently. It was recognized by Business Insider as "the gold standard for fried chicken" and was included on Nation's Restaurant News' 2022 "Top 500 Restaurants," Fast Casual Magazine's 2022 "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" and Entrepreneur's 2022 "Franchise 500", "Fastest Growing Franchises", "Top Food Franchise" and "Top Global Franchise" lists.

For more information about Bonchon, visit bonchon.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchising.bonchon.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
MiKenna Williams, SPM Communications
[email protected] 
817-329-3257

SOURCE Bonchon

Also from this source

BONCHON PARTNERS WITH KOREAN AMERICAN ARTIST TO CREATE LIMITED-EDITION SHIRTS IN CELEBRATION OF AAPI HERITAGE MONTH

BONCHON DEBUTS TWO NEW KOREAN COMFORT FOOD FAVORITES

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.