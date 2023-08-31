BONCHON U.S. APPOINTS NEW CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER

Suzie Tsai to lead company's rapid growth and brand strategy

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonchon, a global leader in fast-casual Asian fusion dining known for its distinctive Korean double-fried chicken, has appointed Suzie Tsai to lead Bonchon U.S. as chief growth officer.

Tsai joins Bonchon with more than 25 years of marketing and branding experience, leading the strategy and growth of prominent brands such as On The Border Mexican Grill and Cantina, KidZania USA, Chili's Grill & Bar, Verizon and The Dallas Morning News.

"As we look at our next stage of growth, it's important that we have a leader who has a track record of scaling brands and contributes to our mission of sharing the joy of Korean comfort food around the world," said Bonchon CEO Bryan Shin. "Suzie's multifaceted experience in food and beverage marketing, insights, innovation, brand strategy and global franchise operations will play an instrumental role in helping us evolve as a brand."

Tsai will oversee guest experience and menu innovation, leverage technology to improve efficiencies, develop unique branding and growth strategies, and continue to strengthen Bonchon's positioning and overall presence, which is critical for meeting the needs of the growing brand.

"Throughout my career, I've had the opportunity to lead several innovative brands, but Bonchon is unique in that it represents more than my love for food. It signifies my Korean-American roots and my passion for connecting with people," said Tsai. "My role at Bonchon serves as an exciting opportunity to guide one of the fastest-growing brands to its full potential while bringing Bonchon's authentic Korean flavors and culture to a broader audience in the U.S."

About Bonchon 

Bonchon is a global restaurant brand known for distinctive Korean double-fried chicken, Asian fusion cuisine and Korean specialties. Born in Busan, South Korea, in 2002, the concept was established in the United States in 2006. Bonchon sets out to have its fans "Crunch Out Loud" by sharing the joy of hand-battered, double-fried, crazy-crispy Korean fried chicken with the world. It currently has more than 400 restaurants across eight countries: Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, France, Vietnam and the United States.

The brand has earned several recent accolades. It was recognized by Business Insider as "the gold standard for fried chicken" and included on Nation's Restaurant News' 2022 "Top 500 Restaurants," Fast Casual Magazine's 2023 "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" and Entrepreneur's 2022 "Franchise 500," "Fastest Growing Franchises," "Top Food Franchise" and "Top Global Franchise" lists. 

For more information about Bonchon, visit bonchon.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchising.bonchon.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sophia Feleke, SPM Communications
[email protected]
817-329-3257

