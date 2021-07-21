Bonchon's Limited Edition Cucumber Wasabi Dipping Sauce Returns For National Chicken Wing Day

The Cucumber Wasabi Ranch debuted in 2020 as the brand's first-ever dipping sauce in its nearly 20-year history. Bonchon is known for its crunchy, double-fried chicken coated in one of their two signature sauces: Soy Garlic and Spicy. A successful venture into the dipping sauce world, the creamy ranch combines a light and refreshing cucumber flavor and a little kick of wasabi, complementing any one of the two Bonchon sauces.

"National Chicken Wing Day is the most important (faux) holiday of the year, so we always like to mix things up and try something new. However, due to the demand we created from last year's introduction of Cucumber Wasabi Ranch dipping sauce, we decided it was worthy of an encore," said Flynn Dekker, CEO of Bonchon. "Both our guests and our franchise partners loved it so much in 2020 that we saw an increase in sales on National Chicken Wing Day of over 18 percent vs. the prior year."

Bonchon currently offers take-out or delivery at its 112 U.S. locations through the Bonchon USA App. To learn more about Bonchon, visit https://bonchon.com/, and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @bonchonchicken.

ABOUT BONCHON

Founded in South Korea in 2002 and established in the United States in 2006, Bonchon, Korean for 'my hometown,' is known for its crunchy, double-fried chicken. The international brand currently has 112 U.S. restaurants with franchise outposts in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Bonchon has over 370 locations worldwide including Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

Bonchon is known for its fan-favorite chicken, notable growth, and forward-thinking business practices. Bonchon was recognized by Business Insider as "the gold standard for fried chicken" beating five major restaurant brands for "best chicken wings." The brand was most recently included in Fast Casual Magazine's 2021 "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" and Entrepreneur's "2021 Franchise 500 List."

SOURCE Bonchon

Related Links

https://bonchon.com/

