Bond & Grace Unveils Exquisite Fine Art Collection Inspired by Literary Classics

Founded by visionary entrepreneurs Jacqueline Bond, Ayana Christie, and Savannah Bond, Bond & Grace's core mission is to rediscover and revive classic literature for the modern reader. Bond & Grace Art Novels pair classic texts with bespoke fine art and scholarly analysis. All the Art is directly inspired by the featured novel and now available for purchase.

"Our Art Novels are designed to remediate traumatic and marginalizing narratives in select timeless novels by revisiting and analyzing text that conflicts with what we know today about the human experience," says Bond. "With that in mind, we require each artist to read the selected novel and create their fine art in response to their interpretation of the story, the values, and the symbolism that speaks most to them," says Christie. "Artists don't feel restrained because their art is truly an expression of how they feel about the literature."

Bond & Grace's process allows Artists to engage in this interdisciplinary inspiration while being given free reign to create. "Artists yearn for true creative freedom, often stifled by commercial pressures," Christie states. "We are breaking this mold, creating a space where artists can genuinely flourish without compromising their vision."

Additionally, Bond & Grace strives to remediate the lack of diversity in the art world through the curated selection of Artists featured in each Art Novel. Ayana Christie remarks on the pressing need for diversity, stating, "The art world is dominated by a singular narrative—87% of artists showcased are white men." Bond & Grace's diverse cohort of Artists reveals a variety of experiences and insights that often go unrecognized in favor of the perspective of a select few.

Fifty original works of art were commissioned for The Secret Garden Art Novel, depicting the novel's central themes of childhood discovery, human growth, and the healing power of nature. The Frankenstein Art Novel produced sixty-six works of art spanning diverse mediums such as collage, LED light art, and even traditional art techniques paired with Artificial Intelligence. Collectively, they merge history and innovation, bringing new meaning to the central themes of Frankenstein.

"Our approach is deliberate and thoughtful," says Bond. "Every Art Novel and its complementary collection are products of a year's dedication. Our upcoming projects encompass a plethora of decor and gifts, from The Secret Garden-inspired wallpapers to The Great Gatsby-influenced cocktail glasses. We envision a realm where timeless tales transform into cherished collectibles."

Bond & Grace's limited-edition art collections are available for purchase at bondandgrace.com. Hi-res imagery can be found here .

About Bond & Grace

Bond & Grace is a women-owned publishing and art house that strives to rediscover and revive classic novels for the modern reader. They combine fine art and scholarly review of timeless literature into commemorative Art Novels™. In each Art Novel they work with both literary scholars and fine artists to add annotations, informational content, and artwork alongside the full original text of each beloved story. This fusion of craftsmanship, creativity, and human magic aims to bring these works a current perspective, while respecting the integrity of their contribution to culture. Each piece of Artwork is uniquely developed for the Art Novel and is available for purchase online at the Bond & Grace Art Shop. Additionally, Bond & Grace has commissioned artists from Sweden to Cape Town for their exclusive Art Collections, making it one of the top destinations to source works by artists on the rise.

