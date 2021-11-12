Bond & Play Announces Inaugural FinTech BLK Fest (Nov. 16-18, 2021)

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bond & Play – a portfolio holding company focused on building innovative products and platforms for the digital economy – announced today the inaugural FinTech BLK Fest will kick off on Tuesday, November 16 - 18 in-person in New York City and virtually.

The three-day Fest features 70 diverse speakers from around the world who are leaders in finance, technology, education, entertainment, advertising and marketing, and culture. It includes expert led masterclasses on branding for the digital economy, financial empowerment for athletes, monetizing cultural IP, and more.

The event is designed to educate and arm attendees with the latest trends, insights and opportunities across FinTech. Topics include Blockchain, NFTs, Cryptocurrency, DAOs, the Metaverse, WEB3 and will feature a very unique collaborative NFT. Virtual tickets and limited in-person tickets are available. https://fintechblk.com . The event is free for college students.

"There is an urgent need to educate, engage and immerse the Black community into the heartbeat and culture of FinTech to drive opportunities for economic empowerment, emerging career pathways and address generational wealth inequities," said Imari Oliver, Founder and CEO of Bond & Play.

Some of the Featured Sessions Include :

Secrets of Black Wall Street , with the team from the upcoming Greenwood Ave Film, executive produced by Morris Chestnut

, with the team from the upcoming Greenwood Ave Film, executive produced by The Harlem Globetrotters discussing the first NFT Sitcom with rapper, actor and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg

discussing the first NFT Sitcom with rapper, actor and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg Beny Ashburn , CEO & Co-Founder, Crowns & Hops Brewing Co.

, CEO & Co-Founder, Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. Cleve Mesidor , Head of Women of Color in Blockchain

, Head of Women of Color in Blockchain Marques Colston , New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion,

, New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion, Grammy Award Winning Producers , James Fauntleroy and Larrance Dopson discussing their school, 1500 Academy

, and discussing their school, 1500 Academy 1-on-1 conversation with Gary Vaynerchuk , Chairman of VaynerX & CEO of VaynerMedia,

Along with our education partners Fisk University, UNCF, HBCU Initiative, and corporate partners, VaynerMedia, Niantic, NFT42, VISA, Rise, New York, by Barclay, Mode, and Chainhaus, FinTech BLK Fest highlights the power of community, collaboration, and culture. Visit https://fintechblk.com/ and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @fintechblk.

About Bond & Play

Bond & Play is a holding company that has a bias towards action and understands the importance of innovating at the edges of culture.

