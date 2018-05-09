Bond No. 9 Hosted A "Bond Fire" To Support UN Women for Peace Association

NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bond No. 9 New York Perfumerie hosted a Bond Fire at a spectacular event on Tuesday, May 8th to promote international peace and celebrate the brand's partnership with the UN Women for Peace Association.  Notable guests included:  Laurice Rahmé,  Muna Rihani Al-Nassar, Barbara Winston, Michal Grayevsky, Valbona Neritani, Avideh Ghaffari, Susan Gutfreund, Charlene Haroche, Alice Sun, May Zhao, Callie Leone, Leesa Rowland, Victor Roquette, Rachel Alonso-Mendoza, and Laura Day Webb who gathered to #BONDFOR PEACE.

Bond No. 9 is proud to partner with The UN Women For Peace Association. For every Scent of Peace candle sold leading up to Mother's Day, Bond No. 9 will donate 1% of sales to further the organization's mission and promote international peace for women, girls and for all. "As a brand our mission is not just to make new products, but do something bigger," Laurice Rahme, Founder and CEO, Bond No. 9 said.
Held in the private restaurant at 432 Park Avenue, overseen by Michelin-Starred Chef Shaun Hergatt, Laurice Rahmé, Bond No. 9 Founder and CEO, Dame Muna Rihani Al-Nasser, Chairman and members of the Board of the UN Women for Peace Association and UN Ambassadors and Dignitaries lit 100 Bond No. 9 Scent of Peace Candles on the venue's 5000 square foot terrace overlooking 57th Street to promote tolerance, respect and the creation of a peaceful world.  

Guests were treated to performances by violinists Frédérique Gnaman, Rebecca Telford-Marx, and Meghan Todt, young alumnae of the Music Performance program at NYU Steinhardt.

Intended for men and women alike, The Scent of Peace (arguably the most beautifully civic-minded fragrance ever devised) starts off with sparkling, energizing grapefruit and black current notes, that soon are balanced by the sheer loveliness of lily of the valley, and by those mellowing base notes, cedarwood and musk.  The flacon displays a dove in graceful flight.  We see this emissary of peace soaring through our city, across the country, across the seas, bringing its message to the world.

The Scent of Peace is sold at Bond No. 9's five retail boutiques in New York City, Saks Fifth Avenue, Select Bloomingdale's and www.bondno9.com

Suggested Retail Price:

$330 for 100ml eau de parfum; $230 for 50ml eau de parfum; Body Silk, $125; Scented Candle, $105

 

Link to Images: http://bfa.com/events/24082/share/BOND9_UNWPA
- Arrivals
- Party
- Candle Lighting

