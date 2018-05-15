Bond No. 9's best-kept secret is out: Free full-size perfume refills!

Our inimitable free refill program, for instance. Quietly in operation since 2007, it's whispered about among the most passionately committed of our loyal cognoscenti and connoisseurs. So popular is this semiannual event that many Bond No. 9 aficionados use the opportunity to stock up on as-yet untried scents.

But 11 years is too long to keep this delectable transaction a secret. So for spring 2018, we're telling all and sundry about our free refill program. Here are the details:

From Monday, May 28th – Wednesday, June 13 th , you bring your empty scent containers, regardless of brand, to any Bond No. 9 counter.

By way of thanks, we'll reward you with a large-size (100ml) bottle of your choice from among a curated range of 16 of our most stellar, most coveted Bond No. 9 eaux de parfum.

Just one caveat: You must purchase any two Bond No. 9 items, (including a full-size, 3.3oz fragrance).

Deal? Deal!

