Bond Orthodontic Partners Adds Another Growth-oriented Practice to Platform

Stormberg Orthodontics joins Bond to accelerate expansion of its advanced treatment offerings across southern California

DALLAS and LA MESA, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bond Orthodontic Partners ("Bond"), today announced the continued expansion of its orthodontic focused partnership organization with the addition of Stormberg Orthodontics, a premier orthodontic practice in San Diego County serving patients from East County and surrounding communities. Dr. Stormberg's practice will leverage Bond's capital and expertise to continue expanding its state-of-the-art technologies and advanced treatment plans while maintaining the highest quality of care and service options for a growing community of patients.

Bond launched in May of 2022 as one of the only platforms to support the growth ambitions of entrepreneurial orthodontists and empower partner-doctors who are ready to scale their brands and strengthen their practices through a unique, collaborative partnership model.

Dr. Kurt Stormberg leads Stormberg Orthodontics with a dedicated team of technical and administrative professionals, highly trained to design and implement efficient and effective care. The practice provides personalized treatment plans including early consultation, traditional braces, Invisalign clear aligners, complex multi-disciplinary cases and orthodontic surgical procedures to patients of all ages and lifestyles.

"Stormberg Orthodontics values our patients and their smiles above all else. Finding a collaborative partner in Bond that aligns with this mission and alleviates the administrative and technological challenges of running a practice, allows our team to continue shaping the picture-perfect smiles we are known for," said Dr. Stormberg. "The Bond partnership will help us reach new heights and continue to deliver our excellent services to our expanding community of patients."

"Dr. Stormberg has established and cultivated a highly regarded practice in southern California that fits perfectly within our collaborative model," said Azar Zaidi, CEO and Founder of Bond. "We are thrilled to support such a technically advanced and well-regarded practice with our seasoned team of dental and orthodontic experts, equipped with the industry experience to achieve Dr. Stormberg's vision and realize new growth opportunities across the practice."

Dr. Stormberg is a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontists and is one of the top 1% North American Diamond Plus Invisalign & Invisalign Teen providers with more than 3,250 in-treatment and completed cases, as of 2021. He is the past president of the San Diego County Dental Society and the Pacific Coast Society of Orthodontists. Additionally, Stormberg Orthodontics has been recognized by their dental peers as one of the Top Orthodontists in San Diego County.

About Bond Orthodontic Partners

Bond Orthodontic Partners is an orthodontic partnership organization formed in 2021 that seeks to partner with leading independent orthodontists in the Western United States. Bond leverages deep-rooted orthodontic practice and business acumen to empower independent orthodontists who are ready to scale their brands, strengthen their practices and retain their clinical autonomy to optimize practice-level value creation. For more information, visit www.bondortho.com/.

About Stormberg Orthodontics

Stormberg Orthodontics operates one clinic location in La Mesa, California providing personalized, state-of-the-art treatment plans to a range of patients in the La Mesa, Santee, El Cajon, Alpine, Spring Valley and other San Diego communities. Dr. Stormberg and his highly trained team serves patients from all walks of life, supporting healthy smiles with traditional braces, Invisalign clear aligners, complex multi-disciplinary cases and combination orthodontic/orthognathic surgical cases. For more information, visit www.orthosandiego.com/.

