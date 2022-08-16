Bond Orthodontic Partners Continues Platform Expansion with Addition of Two Practices

Curtis Orthodontics and Post Falls Orthodontics partner with Bond to enhance services and continue their affordable treatment options

DALLAS and COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho and POST FALLS, Idaho, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bond Orthodontic Partners ("Bond"), today announced the addition of a fifth and sixth practice, both owned by Dr. Erik Curtis, to its orthodontic focused partnership organization, expanding the platform into Idaho. Curtis Orthodontics and Post Falls Orthodontics serve patients in Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls, Idaho and will leverage the capital resources and skilled management team at Bond to scale both businesses while delivering affordable and comfortable orthodontic care from welcoming and experienced practitioners.

Bond launched in May of 2022 as one of the only platforms to support the growth ambitions of entrepreneurial orthodontists and empower partner-doctors who are ready to scale their brands and strengthen their practices through a unique, collaborative partnership model.

Dr. Erik Curtis leads both Curtis Orthodontics and Post Falls Orthodontics with a seasoned team of professionals, including Dr. Clint Wire and Dr. Jeremy Haines, to bring top-quality care and treatment plans to their community of patients in a comfortable office environment. Through innovative treatment options and robust customer service amenities, both Curtis Orthodontics and Post Falls Orthodontics offer comprehensive care ranging from same day traditional and clear braces to Invisalign – at affordable prices that let patients prioritize their smiles.

"Both of my practices, Curtis Orthodontics and Post Falls Orthodontics, are dedicated to helping our patients receive the smiles they have always wanted. I partnered with Bond so that our excellent staff could focus on cultivating an environment and treatment regimen that allows us to realize this mission," said Dr. Curtis. "Bond's resources and expertise have given us the opportunity to continue offering the services that have made my practices renowned in North Idaho and I can't wait to see our accelerated growth as a result of the partnership."

"Dr. Curtis is a prime example of the entrepreneurial, growth-oriented partner-doctors we seek to collaborate with at Bond," said Azar Zaidi, CEO and Founder of Bond. "Bond's expertise can help alleviate the management and administrative duties of running two successful practices so he and his team can focus on delivering the comfortable, affordable, 'smile guaranteed' service their patients know and trust."

Dr. Curtis is a board-certified orthodontist and is associated with the American Dental Association and the American Association of Orthodontists in addition to serving as the former president of the Panhandle Dental Society. Dr. Curtis has been named a Top Dentist by his dental and orthodontic peers and "Best of North Idaho" by patients and community members since 2010.

About Bond Orthodontic Partners

Bond Orthodontic Partners is an orthodontic partnership organization formed in 2021 that seeks to partner with leading independent orthodontists in the Western United States. Bond leverages deep-rooted orthodontic practice and business acumen to empower independent orthodontists who are ready to scale their brands, strengthen their practices and retain their clinical autonomy to optimize practice-level value creation. For more information, visit www.bondortho.com/ .

About Curtis Orthodontics

Curtis Orthodontics delivers high quality, technical service with a friendly and welcoming environment to patients in Coeur d'Alene and the surrounding areas. Curtis Orthodontics offers a range of treatment options including traditional braces, clear braces, Invisalign, and self-ligating braces. In addition to excellent service, Curtis Orthodontics prides itself on being a welcoming and comfortable environment featuring a friendly and professional staff and a variety of office amenities. For more information, visit www.curtisbraces.com/

About Post Falls Orthodontics

Post Falls Orthodontics treats patients with affordable care and well-trained service professionals out of Post Falls and the surrounding areas. With simple and transparent pricing, Post Falls Orthodontics offers traditional braces, Invisalign, and same day treatment options to patients of all ages. Dedicated to seeing their patients smile, the trained team of orthodontic and administrative team members create a welcoming office environment and treatment experience. For more information, visit www.postfallsortho.com/

