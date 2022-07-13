Bond Orthodontic Partners Expands Platform with Latest Partnership

Braces by Garcia partners with Bond to expand access to quality orthodontic care

DALLAS and TEMECULA, Calif. and MENIFEE, Calif. and CITY OF ORANGE, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bond Orthodontic Partners ("Bond"), today announced the expansion of its orthodontic focused partnership organization with the addition of Braces by Garcia, a leading orthodontic practice with three locations in southern California. Bond will work alongside Dr. Jose Garcia as his practice seeks to expand its affordable services to provide care in largely underserved areas, continue to build the strong patient pipeline, and provide administrative and operations expertise to consistently innovate across the practice's locations.

Bond launched in May of 2022 as one of the only platforms to support the growth ambitions of entrepreneurial orthodontists and empower partner-doctors who are ready to scale their brands and strengthen their practices through a unique, collaborative partnership model.

Braces By Garcia is led by Dr. Jose Garcia, who is supported by Dr. Mainer Cruz, and a high performing leadership team. Braces By Garcia provides an affordable and highly practical treatment philosophy in a fun and professional atmosphere. Dr. Garcia leads a value driven team that has doubled in size in the last three years reaching 25 team members across three locations.

"I am very proud of what we have built, and I look forward to what is to come under our partnership with Bond," said Dr. Garcia. "We are fortunate to have gathered an incredible team at Braces by Garcia and to have grown the way we have. The executive team at Bond is excellent and it will only improve our operation. I am very excited to bring on a partner that is going to allow us to keep getting better and truly be collaborative in our efforts as we continue to be a highly regarded practice in our communities."

"Dr. Garcia's practice is an ideal partner as the Bond model continues to expand," said Azar Zaidi, CEO and Founder of Bond. "Braces by Garcia has significantly grown in the last several years, doubling production and starts since 2018, positioning the practice for even greater growth potential in the coming years with a strategic partner like Bond. Bond's seasoned management team is proud to support this next phase of Braces by Garcia's growth trajectory and continued success."

Dr. Garcia is a second-generation orthodontist and comes from a family of physicians and dentists. Over his 20-year career as an orthodontist, he has belonged to several dental professional organizations, multi-disciplinary study clubs and has twice been the president of the San Diego Academy of Orthodontists. Dr. Garcia has been one of the premier providers of Invisalign in the country and even received the award for the best Class II Invisalign case in North America at the 2014 Invisalign Summit. He was on the Progressive Orthodontist Magazine Advisory Board and has been published in the American Journal of Orthodontics.

Bond Orthodontic Partners is an orthodontic partnership organization formed in 2021 that seeks to partner with leading independent orthodontists in the Western United States. Bond leverages deep-rooted orthodontic practice and business acumen to empower independent orthodontists who are ready to scale their brands, strengthen their practices and retain their clinical autonomy to optimize practice-level value creation. For more information, visit www.bondortho.com/.

Braces by Garcia has three clinic locations in southern California providing unbeatable value in their orthodontic services to patients of all ages. Operating out of Temecula, Menifee, and the City of Orange, Dr. Garcia and his team of 25 clinical, customer service and administrative staff members support patients from seven through adulthood, shaping smiles through innovative treatment plans with affordable prices and financing options. For more information, visit www.bracesbygarcia.com/.

