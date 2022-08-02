Bond Orthodontic Partners Strengthens Platform with Addition of Fourth Practice

Berro Orthodontics joins Bond to accelerate growth trajectory of the practice while maintaining personalized care for patients

DALLAS and CHINO HILLS, Calif. and LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bond Orthodontic Partners ("Bond"), today announced the continued expansion of its orthodontic focused partnership organization with the addition of Berro Orthodontics, a premier orthodontic practice serving patients in Long Beach, Los Alamitos, Seal Beach, Lakewood, Chino Hills and the surrounding communities. Berro Orthodontics, led by Dr. Samuel S. Berro, will leverage Bond's deep-rooted business expertise to grow its practice while still empowering patients with the knowledge to make informed decisions regarding their orthodontic needs and by providing top-notch personalized care.

Bond launched in May of 2022 as one of the only platforms to support the growth ambitions of entrepreneurial orthodontists and empower partner-doctors who are ready to scale their brands and strengthen their practices through a unique, collaborative partnership model.

Dr. Samuel Berro leads Berro Orthodontics and, along with his team, focuses on providing quality care for patients of all ages in a supportive and nurturing environment. Through personalized treatment plans, Berro Orthodontics continues to employ cutting-edge orthodontic technologies and offers a full range of high-quality treatment options, including interceptive orthodontic treatment and traditional orthodontic treatment with metal and ceramic braces and clear aligners for children, teens and adults.

"Berro Orthodontics firmly believes that patients are family and deserve to receive highly specialized care that meets their personal and lifestyle needs in a caring environment. We have found that working with Bond offers a unique opportunity to create a partnership with an organization that shares our fundamental values and will support the growth of our practice all while we continue to uplift our patients with picture-perfect and healthy smiles," said Dr. Samuel Berro. "With Bond, I am confident that Berro Orthodontics will thrive on the collaborative model and will launch into its next phase of growth."

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Berro's extremely well-regarded orthodontics practice into our platform. This partnership is a natural fit as Dr. Berro has built a strong practice based on putting patients first. With our support and collaboration, Berro Orthodontics will continue to do just that—put patients first while capitalizing in new growth opportunities," said Azar Zaidi, CEO and Founder of Bond. "I am optimistic that with our team of tenured industry experts, Berro Orthodontics will exceed its vision."

Dr. Berro is a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics and is a member of the American Association of Orthodontics, American Board of Orthodontics, the American Dental Association, the California Association of Orthodontists and the California Dental Association. Dr. Berro received his bachelor's degree from the University of California, Irvine; his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of California, Los Angeles; and his Orthodontic Specialty degree from the University of California, San Francisco.

About Bond Orthodontic Partners

Bond Orthodontic Partners is an orthodontic partnership organization formed in 2021 that seeks to partner with leading independent orthodontists in the Western United States. Bond leverages deep-rooted orthodontic practice and business acumen to empower independent orthodontists who are ready to scale their brands, strengthen their practices and retain their clinical autonomy to optimize practice-level value creation. For more information, visit www.bondortho.com/.

About Berro Orthodontics

Berro Orthodontics is a top orthodontic practice in Western United States that offers patients with a variety of orthodontic appliances including Invisalign, conventional braces, clear ceramic braces and self-ligating braces. Berro Orthodontics' outstanding credentials combined with their genuine concern for the well-being of their patients and dedication to orthodontics makes this an exceptional business. For more information, visit www.berroorthodontics.com/.

