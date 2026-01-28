BOND STREET REIT ANNOUNCES $100 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY WITH ACCORDION UP TO $600 MILLION

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bond Street REIT ("the Company") announced the closing of a revolving credit facility with total commitments of $100 million in December 2025. An accordion feature permits the Company to increase total commitments up to $600 million.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., leads the syndicated facility as Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent, with SouthState Bank, N.A. as participant. The financing follows an equity commitment up to $300 million from Bond Street's institutional capital partner, Conversant Capital LLC, in August 2025. Together, these commitments represent $900 million of total aggregated capital commitments for asset transactions.

Since the closing of the Conversant Capital investment, Bond Street has executed six acquisitions within four months, four of which expanded the Company's Midwest geographic footprint, increasing total gross leasable area ("GLA") by approximately 11%. During the same period, the Company contributed two legacy single-purpose entity ("SPE") assets to the REIT, accounting for approximately 9% of portfolio-wide GLA, consistent with Bond Street's strategy of rolling its SPE assets into the REIT.

"This funding reflects the continued engagement of our sponsor, Conversant Capital, and the strength of our relationship with JPMorgan Chase and SouthState Bank," noted Michael D. Reynolds, Chief Executive Officer of Bond Street REIT. "Their combined experience adds depth to our strategy and lends resilience to our capital position as we pursue portfolio growth opportunities."

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP served as legal counsel to the Company, while Morrison & Foerster LLP and Chapman and Cutler LLP represented JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., and SouthState Bank, N.A., respectively.

About Bond Street REIT

Bond Street REIT is a perpetual-life private NAV Real Estate Investment Trust uniquely focused on Class A convenience retail centers across high-growth Southeast and Midwest markets.

