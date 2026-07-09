Bond Vet and Small Door Veterinary Merge to Expand Access to Trusted Veterinary Care

Bringing together two leading veterinary brands into a network of more than 55 clinics serving 500,000+ pets across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bond Vet and Small Door Veterinary announced today that they have finalized their merger, forming one of the largest premium veterinary networks in the country.

The two brands were founded on a shared goal of delivering exceptional veterinary care that is personal, built on trust, and there when it matters most. Often serving the same neighborhoods, they now combine into a single company that brings that experience to more pets, with more veterinarians, broader expertise, and the technology that keeps care connected.

Bond Vet and Small Door Veterinary

Small Door's membership-based model has redefined primary care for pets, spanning routine preventative care to advanced dentistry and surgery, all delivered with the highest clinical standards, continuity of relationships, 24/7 digital access, and American Animal Hospital Association accreditation. Bond Vet built its reputation on high-quality, accessible care for everyday and unexpected moments, and has since grown into a comprehensive provider offering primary, urgent, dental, and surgical services. Together, the companies' complementary strengths give pet families one trusted network for the full continuum of care.

The combined organization will span more than 55 clinics across major Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest markets, serving over half a million pets and employing 1,000+ team members, including over 170 veterinarians. For pet families, this means more convenient access to care close to home, greater availability when it's needed most, and the confidence of a deeper bench of veterinary experience behind every visit. For the teams who provide care, it means greater resources, mentorship, and support to build sustainable, fulfilling careers.

Florent Peyre, co-founder and CEO of Small Door, will lead the new company as CEO, overseeing its strategy, growth, and continued mission to build the most trusted brand in veterinary care. Joe Altobelli, President and CFO of Bond Vet, will transition to Executive Strategic Advisor, lending expertise and perspective to the unified organization.

"This comes down to a shared vision that veterinary care can work better for the pets, the families who love them, and for the teams who show up for them every day. Bond Vet gets that," Peyre said. "They've built a strong team with a genuine commitment to delivering above-and-beyond care for families with compassion and consistency, and that's rare. There's a lot we can learn from one another, and that's where the real opportunity lies."

Altobelli added, "Bond Vet set out to strengthen the human-animal bond by making advanced veterinary care accessible, delightful, and sustainable for pet families and for the teams who deliver it. Joining forces with Small Door is the natural next step. It has been an honor to lead the Bond Vet team, and I have full trust in Florent and the combined leadership to carry this work forward."

On the clinical side, Small Door's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jamie Richardson, will lead the combined organization in the same capacity, overseeing clinical operations and medical standards across the network and ensuring exceptional care remains at the heart of every decision.

Dr. Richardson shared, "The best veterinary care is built on trust, and that trust runs through every veterinarian, technician, and clinic team we have. I am committed to maintaining the medical excellence both organizations are known for, and to making sure our teams have the resources and support to do their best work, so every pet gets the care they deserve."

In the near term, Small Door and Bond Vet will continue to operate under their own brands across all existing locations, with the same care teams pet families know today. Over time, the organizations will move toward a unified experience, with any changes communicated in advance.

With greater scale and resources, the combined company will continue to set the standard for premium veterinary care across its markets, adding new locations and reaching more pet families as it grows.

Further details regarding the merged business will be shared as they become available. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Small Door Veterinary

Since 2018, Small Door has been on a mission to build the most trusted brand in veterinary care, delivering a connected, compassionate experience for pets, their parents, and veterinary teams who care for them. Its membership-based model combines dedicated care teams, 24/7 telemedicine, and transparent pricing, with unhurried appointments and clinics designed to reduce stress. Small Door operates 13 clinics across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, has been named to Newsweek's America's Best Animal Hospitals, and is AAHA-accredited.

About Bond Vet

Bond Vet is a veterinarian-founded company on a mission to strengthen the human-animal bond by creating an elevated veterinary experience for pets, clients, and care teams. Since 2019, Bond Vet has grown to over 45 clinics, earned industry-leading Net Promoter Scores, and been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Animal Hospitals.

SOURCE Bond Vet and Small Door Veterinary