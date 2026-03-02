BonData and Elad Systems Partner to Drive Business Agility Through Automated Data Harmonization

Strategic partnership integrates BonData's Smart Harmonization Layer into Elad Systems' portfolio to eliminate "Decision Latency" and provide enterprise leaders with a single, high-fidelity source of truth.

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BonData, the provider of the first Smart Harmonization Layer for complex enterprise ecosystems, today announced a strategic partnership with Elad Systems (TASE: ELAD), a premier digital transformation firm. The partnership enables organizations across North America (NA) and EMEA to bypass traditional data integration bottlenecks, allowing for faster, more accurate business decisions in a volatile market.

In the race to become AI-driven, many enterprises are hindered by "Data Debt"-fragmented, inconsistent information spread across legacy systems and modern SaaS silos. For leadership, this creates "Decision Latency," where the time required to reconcile data exceeds the window of opportunity to act.

Through this partnership, Elad Systems will leverage BonData's IntelliBond engine to automate the correlation of disparate data entities. This "Surgical Wedge" approach allows Elad to deliver a unified "Golden Record" to clients in days rather than months, ensuring that strategic pivots are based on real-time reality rather than conflicting reports.

"The most expensive asset in a modern enterprise is a slow, inaccurate decision," said Caroline Meidan, CEO of BonData. "By partnering with Elad Systems, we are moving beyond simple data cleaning to provide a foundation for Decision Excellence. We enable executives to move from 'I think' to 'I know' by delivering an automated, harmonized view of their entire operation. Our goal is to ensure that business agility is never held hostage by a fragmented database."

The Business Outcome: Precision and Speed

The BonData and Elad Systems partnership focuses on three core pillars of business performance:

Elimination of "Data Doubt": Removing conflicting metrics often found in siloed departments, ensuring that the Board, Finance, and Operations are all acting on the same verified truth.

Removing conflicting metrics often found in siloed departments, ensuring that the Board, Finance, and Operations are all acting on the same verified truth. High-Fidelity AI Readiness: Eliminating the "garbage in, garbage out" bottleneck by providing AI models and LLMs with a rich, contextual semantic map. By automating entity correlation, organizations can move from experimental AI to operational AI, ensuring that predictive engines act on a complete, harmonized understanding of the business context.

"Elad Systems has spent decades helping the world's most innovative companies navigate digital complexity," said Bentsi Brandes, VP of the Products Division at Elad Systems. "BonData represents a paradigm shift. It allows our implementation teams to bypass the 'Data Janitor' phase of a project and move straight to delivering high-value business outcomes. For our clients, this means a faster ROI and a significantly more accurate lens through which to view their business."

About BonData

BonData is the creator of the Smart Harmonization Layer, an automated engine designed to solve the "Data Debt" of the modern enterprise. Powered by its proprietary IntelliBond® engine, BonData sits on top of legacy infrastructure and modern SaaS silos to automate entity correlation and data quality. By eliminating "Human Middleware," BonData empowers organizations to achieve AI-readiness and strategic data sovereignty. For more information, visit bondata.ai .

About Elad Systems (TASE: ELAD)

Elad Systems is a leading systems integrator and digital transformation firm with over 40 years of experience. As a Tier-1 strategic partner for Microsoft and Salesforce, Elad employs over 1,000 specialists focused on bridging the gap between business vision and technological execution. A publicly traded company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Elad Systems is the premier partner for organizations navigating high-stakes digital evolution. For more information, visit www.elad.co.il .

Contact:

Ami Berger

[email protected]