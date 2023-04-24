BondBloxx exceeds $1 billion in assets

Strategic partnership with Macquarie Asset Management will help accelerate BondBloxx's innovation roadmap

BondBloxx, the first exchange traded fund (ETF) provider solely focused on fixed income, has exceeded $1 billion in assets under management, passing this milestone shortly after celebrating the one year anniversary of its first ETF listings.

Fixed income ETFs captured $52 billion through the end of the first quarter, representing 66% of total ETF flows, as investors continued to increase their allocations to bond exposures offering attractive yields and insulation against economic uncertainty. 1

BondBloxx has also announced a strategic partnership with Macquarie Asset Management that includes an equity investment to accelerate BondBloxx's innovation roadmap.

LARKSPUR, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BondBloxx Investment Management, a provider of precision fixed income ETFs, announced it has reached the significant milestone of exceeding $1 billion in assets under management one year after listing its first ETFs on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Offering a range of ETFs spanning U.S. Treasuries, industry and credit rating-specific high yield bonds, and emerging markets bonds, BondBloxx stands out in the ETF landscape as the first provider 100% dedicated to the fixed income investor and the fixed income ecosystem.

"We are excited to see the accelerating client interest and adoption of our ETFs, which were one of the fastest growing suites of fixed income ETFs in 2022 and have rapidly surpassed $1 billion this year," said BondBloxx founder Leland Clemons. "The investment landscape has experienced a tectonic shift over the last 18 months as investors reallocate significant portions of their portfolios to fixed income. With yields at the highest levels in decades and continued economic uncertainty, we expect that shift to continue."

While less than one quarter of the ETF products available in the U.S. provide fixed income exposure, fixed income ETFs have netted inflows of $52 billion through the end of the first quarter, representing 66% of total ETF flows over that period.2 Fixed income ETFs had inflows of $189 billion over the last twelve months.3

BondBloxx Investment Management has also announced a strategic partnership with Macquarie Asset Management, a global asset manager that provides access to specialist investment expertise across public and private markets. Macquarie Asset Management's equity investment in the BondBloxx platform will enable a greater focus on unlocking new bond ETF solutions for all types of investors. Earlier this month, BondBloxx filed a registration statement for the BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF, which a Macquarie Asset Management entity will sub-advise.

"BondBloxx has an experienced team that has a strong history of building innovative ETF solutions. By creating this partnership, we look forward to enhancing the work BondBloxx is driving to offer fixed income investors more tools and greater sophistication in managing their portfolios," said Shawn Lytle, Global Head of Public Investments, Macquarie Asset Management.

