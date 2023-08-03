BondBloxx exceeds $2 billion in assets

Releases Midyear Fixed Income Market Outlook with insights on what's ahead across fixed income asset classes

BondBloxx , the first exchange traded fund (ETF) provider solely focused on fixed income, has exceeded $2 billion in assets under management, doubling its ETF assets shortly after passing the $1 billion milestone in April.

Fixed income ETFs captured $99 billion in flows through the end of the first half of 2023, as investors continued to pursue attractive yields and insulate against economic uncertainty.¹

BondBloxx also recently released its 2023 Midyear Fixed Income Market Outlook to help investors navigate the bond market and position portfolios through year end.

LARKSPUR, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BondBloxx Investment Management, a provider of precision fixed income ETFs, announced it has reached the milestone of exceeding $2 billion in assets under management, shortly after passing the $1 billion milestone in April.

"We are excited to see the continued client interest and adoption of BondBloxx ETFs," said BondBloxx co-founder Brian O'Donnell. "We're grateful to our clients for making BondBloxx one of the fastest growing investment management firms, because we focus on helping investors navigate the bond markets with greater confidence and precision. We are encouraged by the progress and even more excited about the future."

While less than one quarter of the ETF products available in the U.S. provide fixed income exposure, fixed income ETFs netted inflows of $99 billion during the first half of the year and $224 billion over the last twelve months.2 U.S. Treasury ETFs captured 60% of year-to-date fixed income ETF inflows, as investors continued to pursue attractive U.S. Treasury yields and insulate against economic uncertainty.3

BondBloxx also recently released its "2023 Midyear Fixed Income Market Outlook," with a recap of the first half of 2023 and insights on opportunities ahead across fixed income asset classes, including U.S. Treasuries, investment grade, high yield, and international bonds.

"With the 'income' back in fixed income, we see opportunities for investors across the fixed income landscape, said BondBloxx partner JoAnne Bianco, CFA. "How investors position their portfolios within fixed income is essential, as we expect continued elevated levels of total return performance dispersion across bond categories like ratings, sectors and duration."

Offering a range of ETFs spanning U.S. Treasuries, industry and credit rating-specific high yield bonds, and emerging markets bonds, BondBloxx stands out in the ETF landscape as the first provider 100% dedicated to the fixed income investor and the fixed income ecosystem. To learn more about BondBloxx's fixed income-first mission, visit BondBloxxETF.com .

About BondBloxx Investment Management Corporation

BondBloxx Investment Management Corporation ("BondBloxx"), a registered investment adviser, is the first ETF issuer focused solely on addressing the needs of fixed income investors. BondBloxx only transacts business in states where it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. BondBloxx seeks to design and launch ETFs that offer precise market exposures to fixed income asset classes. For more information, visit BondBloxxETF.com.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectus or, if available, the summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting bondbloxxetf.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal. Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer's ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Investing in mortgage- and asset-backed securities involves interest rate, credit, valuation, extension and liquidity risks and the risk that payments on the underlying assets are delayed, prepaid, subordinated or defaulted on.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

¹ Source: Bloomberg, as of 6/30/23.

² Source: Bloomberg, as of 6/30/23.

³ Source: Bloomberg, as of 6/30/23.

SOURCE BondBloxx Investment Management Corporation