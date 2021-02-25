Bonder Is Set to Change the Entire Social, Community, And Retail Game Forever

LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Swanson, a Silicon-Valley veteran and global infrastructure consultant to some of the world's largest and most influential corporations, has announced the release of Bonder, the world's first Location-Based Communication Platform (LBCP). Swanson says, "Bonder is set to change the entire social, retail communication, and community-building game forever. Here's why and how, and just in the nick of time."

Bonder Community and Retail

Bonder's platform brings people together online, offline, and in real-time for meaningful human interactions, immersive retail experiences, professional networking, community and business building, with a new approach to philanthropy guaranteeing 90% of all funds raised go straight into the hands of those in need. Bonder provides a new home for users to create private personal and professional connections and communities without surveillance, advertising, or data collection.

"There are so many social apps," Swanson says. "What evolves us beyond them? Our approach is different. The mentality is to provide tools that centralize the masses and help its users build VIP connections versus digital acquaintances."

Bonder Pro puts powerful tools into both retailers' and buyers' hands, deepening the customer engagement and elevating service well beyond today's current buying experience. It's all about human efficiency — how quickly you can find, buy, receive a discount or connect with a sales team member and stay connected, saying goodbye to 800 numbers for ongoing support forever. The same goes for meeting someone new. Bonder will work 24/7 to find the best people for you to bond with.

Bonder is also backed by some heavy hitters within the industry. Ryan Records, former VP for Global Starbucks Card and Payment Strategy for 18 years, who sits on Bonder's Board of Advisors says, "Bonder is in a unique position — social networks today are not focused on creating connections based on a close proximity. In addition, it's difficult to find an app today that people enjoy using, while also driving customer loyalty for a wide array of merchants."

Bonder hopes to be a new home for the masses, void of drama, and a place people can trust to connect and achieve with the world around them in a more meaningful way. Bonder has just launched and is available now for download within both the App Store and Google Play.

